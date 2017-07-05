Losing Patience; Time Ran out to Show Foreign Affairs Management Competence

Every new president deserves a few months to show he can manage the national security of the United States. No professional American diplomat, of whatever personal political sympathies, ever wished the president of our country would fail. Unfortunately, I fearthis administration has run out of time.In fact, its actions have put us at risk. Review the list and draw your own conclusions.

MANAGEMENT OF DIPLOMACY: The transition team orderedall political appointee Ambassadors to depart their posts by January 20 without regard for whatever issues remained on their plates.The White House then instructed every senior State Department appointee,political or career, to resign. At least two were fired in the midst ofsensitive negotiations. As of this writing, not a single position has been filled.Steve Bannon, the president’s guru,prevented new appointments and told the president to cut State’s budget by almost a third, thus crippling America’s ability to conduct diplomacy.Last week the conservative news outlet, Newsmax, reported that Secretary of State Tillerson publicly chewed out the head of White House appointments for rejecting every candidate Tillerson put forward to fill those vital jobs. A few days later Tillerson reportedly clashed with senior White House staffer Stephen Miller over immigration issues. Miller has launched an effort to take visa-issuing authority away from the State Department where it has resided since the founding of the Republic and give it to Homeland Security.

Tillerson’s State Department is the first line of defense for this country and the White House has done everything in its power to make it ineffectual. Instead, the president put his son-in-law in charge of several of America’s most critical foreign policy issues.

CHINA AND EAST ASIA: Before his inauguration, the president took a call from Taiwan’s president, the first such conversation in four decades.He announced he was no longer bound by the “one-China policy.” The Presidentthen withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), which had been designed to prevent Chinese economic dominance of Asia. The president later metChinese President XI and reversed himself on “One China,” a humiliating step down. The President expressed admiration for the Philippine president, a man who governs through vigilantism. He repaid the favor by getting closer to China.The president demanded North Korea stop its nuclear missile program, expressed admiration for the North Korean dictator, and attacked South Korea over trade matters.He described China as the country he depends on to bring North Korea to heel and then sanctioned Chinese banks and deployed advanced radars to South Korea, viewed as a threat by China.

MIDDLE EAST: The president lavished effusive praise on the Israeli prime minister after a phone call.The Israeli PM immediately ordered construction of new settlements in the occupied territories, implying that the president approved. A month later, the president hosted the Israeli PM at the White House and asked him publicly to “hold up on settlement construction.” The son-in-law then visited Israel and Palestine and returned emptyhanded.Days later, Israel’s prime minister ordered more new settlement construction, rubbing the president’s nose in the fact that he has no influence.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, apparently believing that they own the son-in-law, played the President for a patsy. They fed his ego on hisvisit to Riyadh and then started a private feud with Qatar, a feud that can upend American national security in the most dangerous region of the world. The secretaries of defense and state tried to defuse the crisis only to have the president undermine them with histweets. The president thus embraced Saudi Arabia, the country that he had named responsiblefor creating jihadism in his campaign, and attacked Qatar, the country that has done the most to bring democratic reform to the Arab world. Saudi Arabia, with the president’s approval, has initiated a situation that will benefit Iran. The U.S. foreign policy establishment sees Turkey as a major challenge to our interests but the president remains admiring of Turkish President Erdogan. (See also RUSSIA, next paragraph).

EUROPE AND RUSSIA: At a summit of our European allies, all of them democratic states that havesupported our policies worldwide, the president lectured them and refused to confirm America’s NATO obligations. The contrast with the praise he lavished on Saudi Arabia was duly noted.European leaders (and Canada) have now publicly declared they can no longer count on us as allies. Meanwhile, he has refused to accept the judgment of virtually the entire American national security apparatus (State, Defense, FBI, and CIA) that Russia presents a major challenge to the United States.

NORTH AMERICA: The president threatens to undo the North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA) although NAFTA most benefitted the Midwest agricultural counties that voted for him.The president personally demonizes Mexico (our second biggest customer) and its president. The president turned his attention to Canada (our biggest customer), alternately threatening and praising its president with whiplash-inducing frequency.

In someother places, things are not going well for the United States, but there was little the president could have done.In Syria and Afghanistan, he continued Obama’s strategy but delegated its execution to the military. Afghanistan is going nowhere. The military situation in Syria has improved,but the military are not equipped to deal with reconciling the conflicting interests of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.Russia will probably align with Iran (and perhaps Turkey) to draw Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq into their sphere of influence. Saudi Arabia faces its own self-inflicted internal problems.The danger of instability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is real but beyond our ability to fix it.America’s leadership position in the world has eroded dramatically. Even seemingly domestic issues build contempt among our enemies and fear among our allies. After watching U.S. cabinet secretaries humiliate themselves with hyperbolic praise for the president, an old Arab diplomat told me “Saddam Hussein ran cabinet meetings that way.”