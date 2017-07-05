Hotel Occupancy Rates on Rhodes and Kos Exceeds 90 Pct

RHODES, Greece (ANA) – Hotel occupancy rates on the islands of Rhodes and Kos exceeded 90 percent in June, the vice president of the Rhodes Hoteliers Union Giorgos Tselios said on Wednesday.

Representatives of the tourism industry estimated that the good performance will continue in the next months.

The fact the Rhodes is a safe destination plays an important role, they said adding that the island mainly attracts families.

“Rhodes is a traditional destination that the Europeans support,” Tselios underlined adding that tourists have also recognised the improvement of services.