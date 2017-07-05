Water Tanker Rams Boat; Two Fishermen Dead

AEGINA, Greece (ANA) – Two fishermen died early on Wednesday at a sea accident in the sea region 2,5 nautical miles northwest of Souvala, Aegina island.

The wooden fishing boat was rammed by the water tanker Aegina.

According to initial information, the two fishermen, aged 62 and 74, who were brothers were collecting their fishing nets and did not hear the captain of the water tanker who asked them to leave.

Despite the captain’s effort to avoid the fishing boat, the tanker rammed the boat with the two fishermen on board. The Coast Guard said that probably the two brothers drowned after the crash.

The tanker’s captain and the six-member crew were sent to Aegina port authority for a testimony.