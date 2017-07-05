UN Secretary General Guterres Returns to Conference on Cyprus

TNH Staff

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, approaches a podium to make a statement after hosting talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, left, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the U.N. headquarters Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NICOSIA (ANA) – The secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will return on Thursday in the Conference on Cyprus that is being held in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The heads of all the involving parties in the conference confirmed the news.

“I hope that the progress made will justify his presence so that there are no expectations without substantial result,” Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday commenting on Guterres’ return.

“We have agreed to follow a methodology with clear statements by the secretary general,” he noted adding that if everyone cooperates towards the same direction, progress can be achieved.

