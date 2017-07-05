Mitsotakis Says ND will Fully Adopt Reform Agenda, Cut Taxes if Elected

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday his party will fully adopt the reform agenda laid out by the country’s creditors and cut taxes by cutting spending.

Speaking to private TV station STAR, he said criticized the government for delaying the completion of the second program review and ending up with a deal that “gave nothing” on debt or quantitative easing.

“The delay had a cost. We committed to measures for 2019 and 2020 which, a year ago, nobody was demanding. This is what we’re talking about when we speak of a fourth memorandum,” the leader of New Democracy said, adding he is skeptical on the prime minister’s statements about a growth clause incorporated in the program.

“I’m laughing because I listen to the prime minister’s pledges with some skepticism. He said he wouldn’t accept any new measures,” he said and expressed the view that the economic climate in Greece is somewhat positive because aspiring investors know the next government will be friendlier to investments.

Mitsotakis also rejected claims he has any links to ship-owner Vangelis Marinakis, noting his relations with businesspeople are determined by its institutional role and attacked Defence Minister Panos Kammenos for calling an inmate in prison who is serving time for drug trafficking.

“Is it his job to communicate with a lifer? Does he contact other lifers? Is it a minister’s job to get involved in issues of Justice?” he asked, adding he will submit a new request for a parliamentary committee to investigate the issue.

He also said he stands by a statement he made in parliament on Monday on terrorism. “It is true. The terrorist organizations that have been active in Greece since 1974 have references to the far left. Just read their proclamations. I wonder why it causes such reactions,” he said. “SYRIZA lawmakers were defense witnesses in the trial of November 17. But let’s leave these things behind us.”

He also accused the government of having ceded Exarchia and other neighbourhoods to anti-authoritarian groups. “They have fallen prey to them. I would enforce the law,” he said.