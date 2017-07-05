SYRIZA Frantically Preparing for Market Return Test Run

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who once ridiculed the need for private investors, has his economic team scrambling for a test run market return he said is essential to recovery and getting Greece reliance on three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($369.8 billion) he had scorned.

That comes after his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition agreed to a deal with international lenders for release of an 8.5-billion-euro ($9.64 billion) installment from the third rescue package in July 2015 but at the cost of more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

Before that agreement with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), Tsipras had also demanded debt relief and inclusion in the ECB’ bond-buying program but got neither.

That led him to change his tune and say it wasn’t that important and to prepare an offer for investors to see how much interest there is and at what cost to an economy battered by seven years of austerity measures, including an avalanche of tax hikes he imposed in another reneging on his promises.

If successful, it would be only the second dip into the markets since 2010 and a milestone the government said would boost confidence in Greece.

Tsipras wants that before the bailout programs run out in 2018 with the country having only about 30 billion euros ($34.03 billion) left from the third lifeline and tax evasion still rampant.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said the Tsipras government wants to first “test the waters” with a sovereign bond issue on July 17, when a previous three-year issue, worth 2.089 billion euros ($2.37 billion,) expires.

Dates for a possible test return to the markets, according to reports, is July 27 at the earlier, with an autumn date up next or what’s judged as the most favorable time, namely, in early 2018.

The earliest date being cited, July 27, will come days after a Standard & Poor’s credit rating review is scheduled to be announced on July 21, and assuming that the rating will be positive, the paper said.