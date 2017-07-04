Despite Bailout Deal, Loan Money for Greece Delayed Over Lagging Reforms

Greece won’t get quick release of the 8.5-billion euros ($9.65 billion) approved by its international lenders because the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is continuing to drag its heels in imposing more demanded reforms.

The government hasn’t met promises to finish prior actions it agreed more than two years ago when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.62 billion) after saying he would do neither.

That came at the cost of more punishing austerity measures he vowed to reject before surrendering to the country’s creditors and imposed even more in financial terms than did the previous governments he mocked for doing the same, the New Democracy Conservatives and PASOK Socialists.

The government is now up against the clock while it celebrates the deal because Greece must meet loan repayments – most right back to the same lenders – of 7.2 billion euros ($8.17 billion) with almost none of the bailout monies going to a beleaguered Greek society.

Sources told Kathimerini that instead of the decision that was to be made on July 6, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will push it back until July 13 or July 14.

Greece has to pay private bondholders 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) on July 17, another 290 million euros ($329.18 million) to the International Monetary Fund, and some 4 billion euros ($4.54) billion to the European Central Bank on July 20.

What’s hanging up the disbursement is a ruling from Greek courts on whether pension cuts agreed for 2019 and after are Constitutional; Sunday store openings, and liberalizing the engineering profession. The IMF insists all must be decided.

Meanwhile, reports from Germany – the biggest contributor to the bailouts but also the harshest taskmaster – said the delays mean Tsipras’ government will have some explaining to do at a July 10 meeting of Eurozone financial chiefs.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said the ESM isn’t ready yet either to sign off on the loan installment.

The reasons behind the latest delay, which come after more than a year of foot-dragging to conclude the second review of the Greek program (third bailout), are “delays in implementation of certain conditions,” it was reported.

FAZ said another obstacle is the government’s prosecution of three European technocrats once assigned to Greece’s privatization fund (HRADF) although an indictment has been quashed.

“Additionally, the Greek government has not implemented all of the necessary conditions (prior actions or “key deliverables”) for disbursement of the (loan) installment the paper said.

FAZ added that four out of the total of seven remaining steps are missing, “an omission that Athens admits to and has pledged to correct, Community diplomats say,” the FAZ report concludes.