The Fourth of July Feast: Recipes to Enjoy

For most Americans, the Fourth of July is synonymous with barbecues as much as fireworks and patriotism. For Greek-Americans, that usually means a menu combining the best of both cultures in terms of cuisinefeaturing American favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers often with a Greek twist, along with classic Greek salads and side dishes. Here are a few recipes to enjoy this year at you Fourth of July feast.

Greek Hamburgers

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon Greek oregano

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

In a mixing bowl, combine the ingredients, careful not to overwork the mixture. Form into patties and grill over medium heat turning only once until browned on both sides and to the desired doneness. An 8-ounce burger cooked medium rare takes about 10 minutes total on the grill and should be turned about 5 minutes through the cooking time. If preferred use a meat thermometer to take the temperature of the burger. An internal temperature of 160 degrees F is considered safe by the USDA. A well-done burger’s temperature should read 165 degrees F or higher. Be advised that cooking time alone is not an indication of doneness since burger thickness and uneven heat from the grill can affect the cooking time. Allow the burgers to rest for 5 minutes after removing from the grill. Serve on your favorite hamburger bun, Greek bread, or a toasted pita. Top with your favorite hamburger toppings- ketchup, mustard, red onion, tomatoes, pickles, and a sharp feta like Dodonis or Arahovas for added Greek flavor.

Greek Corn on the Cob

Fresh corn on the cob is one of those great summer treats and often the less you do with it the better it is. The following recipe starts off with a quick boil and then adding the toppings of your choice to spice up the flavor.

Fresh corn on the cob

Water

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Greek extra virgin olive oil or butter, if preferred

Feta, crumbled

Shuck the corn on the cob by cutting the stalk and then removing the husks and the silks. Rinse the corn and set aside.If cooking more than 4 to 6 pieces of corn on the cob, it might be easier to work in batches. Bring a large deep pot of water, enough to cover the corn,to a boil over medium high heat. Add a teaspoon of salt and the corn on the cob. Cook for five minutes. Remove from the cooked corn on the cob from the pot and set aside to cool slightly before eating. You can enjoy them simply with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, or butter if preferred, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, or top with crumbled feta.

Grilled Corn on the Cob

To grill your corn on cob, pull back the husks, but do not remove them, only remove the silks. Rinse in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Brush the corn with butter or olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then put the husks back in place covering the corn and wrap each with aluminum foil. Set the corn on the cob on the grill and cook over medium high heat until the corn is tender, about 15 minutes, turning to get even cooking on all sides. Check with a fork for doneness.Alternatively, you can place the corn in its husks directly on hot coals, cooking for about 15 minutes, and turning occasionally, but be aware, the husks will blacken. Some prefer removing the husks and silks and cooking directly on the grill, for a charred flavor. Be advised, this method will keep you over the grill turning the corn to prevent it burning, and the results are not as juicy as the corn steamed in the foil or the husks.Serve immediately.

Greek Pasta Salad

1 package pasta, corkscrews or your favorite shape

2-3 medium tomatoes, chopped

2-3 small cucumbers, chopped

1 medium to large red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1/2 cup olives of your choice

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

Cook the pasta according to package directions, careful not to overcook. Drain the pasta and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta, and olives. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano, and minced garlic. Add to the pasta mixture and toss to combine all the ingredients and evenly distribute the dressing. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Spinach Salad

1-2 packages fresh, pre-washed baby spinach

2-3 medium tomatoes, sliced

2-3 small-medium cucumbers, sliced

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

18-20 olives of your choice

1 cup toasted almonds

1 cup crumbled feta

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a salad bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar and oregano. Add the spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, pepper, olives, and almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. Top with the crumbled feta and serve immediately.