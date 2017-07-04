Jailed Shipowner Says He’ll Reveal More Talks With Kammenos

ATHENS – After a court refused his request for early release from a life sentence, a jailed former shipowner said he would reveal the details of phone calls with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos whom he said offered favorable treatment if another shipowner would be fingered in connection with a drug-running ship.

Makis Yiannousakis, convicted for for his involvement in a huge shipment of heroin intercepted in Greece in 2014 on the ship Noor 1, said his life has been threatened while in prison but the court disregarded his claim.

Addressing the judges, the businessman also threatened to publish more telephone recordings implicating officials, particularly Kammenos, in alleged efforts to get him to testify against shipowner Vangelis Marinakis in connection with the drug haul, Kathimerini reported.

“I recorded every one because I wanted to expose them,” Yiannousakis told the court, saying that he had been blackmailed by a Coast Guard official he wouldn’t namel to testify against Marinakis – owner of the Olympiacos soccer team.

Yiannousakis said after refusing he was pressured on several occasions by Kammenos, who heads the Independent Greeks (ANEL), the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic party that is a junior partner in a coalition headed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA.

Tsipras rejected a demand by opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a special committee to investigate the allegations.

A New Democracy lawmaker, Makis Voridis, also demanded answers regarding the accusations, questioning Kammenos for being in touch with a jailed felon.

“You are the accused, not the one making accusations,” Voridis said after Kammenos asked the conservative lawmaker whether he “has the guts” to file a censure motion.

After vowing to defend himself, Kammenos earlier wouldn’t reveal to lawmakers in Parliament what he discussed with Yiannousakis.

Kammenos is being investigated over leaked audio but said it was Yiannousakis who had approached him, seeking judicial protection and denied there was any quid pro quo.

Kammenos is being backed to the hilt by SYRIZA which needs his party’s nine votes to have a majority in Parliament and has given him free rein to say or do almost anything he wants with impunity.

Speaking in Parliament earlier, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis said Kammenos – who isn’t being charged with any crime despite the apparent quid pro quo – was just trying to uncover facts although it wasn’t reported what those were.

Kammenos earlier reacted to the reports saying that Yiannousakis had – through the mediation of journalist Makis Triantafyllopoulos, who has been involved in a series of scandals but never been charge either – asked for judicial protection in order to give evidence in connection with the case.

“As it was my duty to do, I immediately informed the prosecutor and the responsible minister,” Kammenos said.

Kontonis at that time said he’d investigate, adding that, “Interventions of this sort will neither obstruct justice nor stop the government from seeing the issue to the end,” but then did nothing.