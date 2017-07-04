Tsipras Defends His Coalition, Mitsotakis Says Premier “Corrupted”

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and major rival New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis squared off in Parliament in a fiery debate over a bailout deal the Premier defended and his opponent mocked.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader said his coalition got a good deal with the country’s international lenders in breaking his promises and agreeing to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families in return for the release of an 8.5-billion euro ($9.65 billion) installment – most of it going right back to the creditors.

The money is coming from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($97.62 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

“Now we have a deal and those who should explain themselves are the false prophets of disaster,” Tsipras said in a dig at the political opposition, including other parties such as Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK which served as the junior partner in a previous coalition with New Democracy.

While out of power, Tsipras sniped at the government which also agreed to austerity measures in return for the release of bailout monies, precisely what Tsipras done but which he said is leading to a recovery despite no evidence there is.

Referring to New Democracy and Mitsotakis, Tsipras referred to a “disaster-mongering mill” that had been in operation until the deal was reached on June 15, Kathimerini said.

“Now that the review has finished, it is not at all easy to sell disaster-mongering and fear,” he said, even though he didn’t get debt relief or inclusion in the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program as he wanted, and with a return to markets still unsettled.

Tsipras said the debt-crushed Greek economy is “correcting itself and will soon return to competitive and sustainable levels as regards borrowing,” and would lure investors.

Mitsotakis ridiculed those assertions, declaring to Tsipras that, “power has corrupted you” and reiterating his demand for snap elections.

He added that the government is a “champion” at imposing taxes but a loser in its alleged crackdown on tax evasion which has not resulted in a single major prosecution.

“The numbers say it all, you said you would collect 3 billion euros in six months and you collected less than 100 million in 30 months,” he said.

Bitterness was all full display in Parliament with Democratic Alignment leader Fofi Gennimat calling for “elections as soon as possible” before the coalition’s term ends in 2019.

SYRIZA’s rivals called for a regime change even though New Democracy and PASOK earlier also surrendered to the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank’s demands for austerity in return for two earlier bailouts of 240 billion euros, some $272.44 billion.

Mitsotakis said there was “wide political and societal consensus” regarding the need for a political change with polls showing New Democracy has leads as high as 17 percent, figures the government said were inaccurate and that it’s still winning.

Tsipras snapped back that, “There is a dividing line between left and right,” he said, adding that there is a “progressive way out of the crisis, against a conservative one.”