On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence from Great Britain, and two days later the delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, the historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson.

From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birthday of the United States of America. The festivities held across the country often include fireworks displays, parades, and concerts as well as casual family gatherings and barbecues.

On July 4, 1777,Philadelphia was the first city to hold a commemoration of American independence, even while the Revolutionary War still raged on.In 1778, George Washington issued double rations of rum to his soldiers to celebrate the anniversary of independence. In 1781, Massachusetts became the first state to make July 4th an official state holiday, well before the American’simportant victory at Yorktown over the British.

John Adams believed July 2nd should have been the date to celebrate American independence, and reportedly turned down invitations to July 4th events in protest,according to history.com. Adams and Jefferson, the longtime political rivals, both died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. The two men were in many ways opposites: Adams, the New England Federalist, and Jefferson, the Southern Republican. But they embodied the spirit of the new nation that they had both done so much to form. In spite of their differences, they shareda dialogue and correspondence that expressed their concerns about the new nation and its future.

Their reconciliation took place in 1812 and their correspondence continued for the rest of their lives. Adams’ last words were reportedly “Thomas Jefferson survives,” though in fact, Jefferson had died about five hours earlier.In many ways, their friendship is an example for all Americans, especially today when a continuing dialogue is more important than ever.

In 1870, Congress made July 4th a federal holidayand in 1941, the provision was expanded to make it a paid holiday for all federal employees.After the War of 1812, in which the United States again faced Great Britain, the patriotic celebration became even more widespread. Since the late 19th century the celebration of the Fourth of July has included family get-togethers, often with fireworks and barbecues. The symbol of the holiday is, of course, the American flag, and many Americans use the red, white, and blue theme in decorating for their Fourth of July party, and even for their food.

In this special issue, we share memories and recipes for your Fourth of July barbecue, the history of the major American political parties, an excerpt from Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, and the full text of the Declaration of Independence, which so profoundly changed the course of history. So, enjoy the fireworks displays, the parades, the patriotic songs, and the family barbecues, and take a moment to remember the extraordinary history, the ideals that helped build this nation, and the values that we all share.

Happy Fourth of July!