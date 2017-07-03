Patmos Revelation Sports Event a Success

ATHENS – The sports tourism event Patmos Revelation was completed with absolute success in the sacred island of the Dodecanese, June 30 and July 2. Patmos Municipality, Region of South Aegean and Active Media cooperated with an excellent result which was evident from the participation and the positive comments from both participants and residents of the island.

More than 200 professional and amateur athletes of all ages from 9 countries (Australia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and Greece) visited Patmos to experience the event by swimming with absolute safety in the Aegean waters and by running in the unique routes, that passed through two UNESCO World Heritage Sites (historic center of Chora, Holy Monastery of St. John the Theologian, and Sacred Cave of the Apocalypse).

The program of Patmos Revelation started with Kids’ Athletics by the Olympic and World Champion, Periklis Iakovakis at the football stadium of Patmos with the participation of children who learned many of the secrets of track and field sports. The activity has been developed and established by a special panel of scientists from IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federation) and is officially implemented in Greece by the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

On the second day of the event, July 1, the open water swimming race was held at Grikos bay (distance of the 1 mile/1.6km). The route was designed by the Federal Technical Coach of Swimming Nikos Gemelos while the safety of athletes was taken care of by Katerini’s Lifeguard School, Lifeguard Patrol. The swimming race was held under the auspices of the Hellenic Swimming Federation with the presence of the Greek national open water swimming team, headed by the European champion, Antonis Fokaidis. Right before the start of the race a warm-up was held by the pilates instructor, Mandy Persaki.

During the 3rd day, July 2, running races of 15km, 5km and 1km (for children) were held having Skala as the starting point. All routes were designed and edited by the top director of All About Running, Nikos Polias. The 15km running route was characterized with similar difficulty level to a marathon race by experts and experienced participant runners. Michalis Chatziioannou was the winner of the 15km route with a 01:01:34 time (who was also the winner of the Rhodes marathon race). The total results of the 15km and 5km running routes are available online: http://www.myrace.gr/event/135/results.html

Participant athletes and escorts traveled to the sacred island of the Dodecanese with the safety and comfort of the top Greek shipping company Blue Star Ferries, that facilitated the journey with additional ferry routes and discounts.

Commemorative gifts were offered by Archimandrite Fr. Vartholomaios to the Federal Technical Director in Swimming, Nikos Gemelos, by the Mayor of Patmos, Grigoris Stoikos, to the World Champion Periklis Iakovakis and by Patmos Municipality Head of Tourism & Sports Giannis Skebes to the European Swimming Champion of open water swimming, Antonis Fokaidis.

