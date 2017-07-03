Analysis: Audits Must be Done Everywhere in the Archdiocese

After all those tragicomic matters were revealed at St. Spyridon’s parish with the very strange –to say the least – financial and managerial jumps and miracles, and God only knows what else will surface, it is imperative for forensic audits to be conducted everywhere in the Archdiocese.

Specifically, the audits must start from the Archdiocese itself at its headquarters and continue to the Metropolises and their institutions such as camps, hospitality facilities, and, of course, the community parishes, because there is information that the problems are very deep.

Regarding the Metropolises, we are talking about forensic and in-depth examinations; not the usual general information Metropolises provide to accountants, from which they, in turn, produce reports. We are talking about audits with receipts, copies of invoices of trips – domestic and abroad, airline tickets, expensive dinners and expenses of all kinds. It seems to me that the Metropolises have become “small kingdoms” with no or minimal audits, transparency, and accountability.

The same should be applied to the Archdiocese itself because the annual budget that has reached $30 million and rising is a lot of money. And that does not even include the huge amounts of grants to Leadership 100 and Faith: For Hellenism and Orthodoxy. We are talking about many millions of dollars collected from the faithful congregants in the name of Christ and His Church, and spent without much regard in the name of the so- called ministrieswithout any detail justification or accountability.

Every time that the issue of economic transparency and accountability is raised, those salaried officials in charge at the Archdiocese and the Metropolises,including the hierarchs, in order to escape a detail accountability, simply pass the ball to Archdiocese and Metropolises’ committees.

No one can seriously believe such excuses. Let no one doubt that many in our Archdiocese and community know firsthand the games that certain hierarchs, priests, parish council presidents and treasurers play.

The system has been structured in such a way to simply obfuscate, cover, and mislead, and thus it accommodates the careerists of our ecclesiastical life not to be audited or disturbed, but to continue their lavish lifestyle in the name of Christ.

To elaborate: systematically, they appoint to the councils and committees voiceless and spineless individuals who act as yes-men to everything. They do not dare to question the finances, lest they lose renewal of their appointed position.

For example, who would dare to ask in a local metropolis clergy laity congress why the metropolis pays $33,000 annually for the Metropolitan’s car? What type of car is it? Who approved its purchase or its lease, and generally, who approves so many expenses?

It is a common secret that the ways the metropolises has been structured and operate are actually unchecked. Everything and everyone serves at the pleasure of the metropolitan. At the same time on a daily basis, many letters are sent to the parishes and to the congregants asking for more and more money to the point that the people are sick and tired.

Priests are terrified by certain metropolitans’ bullying behavior and tactics and thus they keep their mouths shut just to avoid any problems. They continue to live their lives quietly and lavishly, and with a minimal workload. Just try to find a priest on a given Monday morning in his office, except just a few bright exceptions.

Aforensic and in-depth financial audit is long overdue in all monasteries controlled by priest-monk Ephraim, whose headquarters is in Arizona, which operate completely unchecked. It is true that Michael Jaharis of blessed memory tried very hard with the creation of a special committeeto examine the finances of the monasteries, but he did not get very far because some hierarchs blocked the committee from even visiting the monasteries.

Also, audits should be done at Holy Cross Theological School and at the Academy of St. Basil. The new generation of congregants seems to have awakened, and it doesn’t seem willing to sustain this unchecked and unaudited system.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America should assume his responsibility and begin putting order to every aspect of our ecclesial life. There are some very able, bright, honest and determined personalities on the current executive committee of the Archdiocesan Council who with the help of the new CFO Fr. Soterios Baroody can turn things around in the entire Archdiocese.

As difficult as it sounds, it has to be done for the Archdiocese’s well-being. His Eminence must start to clean house in the inner circles of high- and low-ranking employees alike, who for many years have proven to be not only unproductive but also incompetent . Also, to examine the clergy of every rank, including, bishops, archimandrites, and priests.

The delay tactics we see only lead to deadlocks and nightmarish deterioration.