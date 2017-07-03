The Fourth of July: Meaning and Memory

Beyond the fireworks and barbecues, the Fourth of July celebrates the spirit of 1776 and the revolutionary ideas that went into the founding of this great nation. The National Herald asked our readers and contributors to share their thoughts and memories on the Fourth of July.

“For me, the Fourth of July is about spending time with family at a backyard barbecue, watching the fireworks, and remembering how powerful the American dream is that it draws people from all over the world to embrace the freedoms that most of us take for granted today. The Fourth of July should be a reminder of how revolutionary an act the Declaration of Independence was at the time when many still believed in the Divine Right of kings. Somehow ideas based on a mixture of Greek philosophy and Roman lawinspired the Founding Fathers toform a new nation out of the 13 colonies.We may forget how difficult the journey was and that the Declaration was just the beginning of the struggle, but the people believed enough in the cause to break with tradition and leave behind a system that had become outdated. In many cases and the early days of the Revolutionary War were not easy. The freedom won in the end was not freedom for all in the budding nation.For some, the struggle continues,” said Chris K. Haralambou of Seattle, WA.

“The opportunities available in the United States drawpeople from every corner of the globe to seek a better life here, including those first Greek immigrants, our parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents. Many escaped from persecution to find themselves on the American shore, while others chose to leave behind the known world, the safety of their village, to escape economic hardship. The thought of leaving all you know behind and setting off on a journey from which you might never return is incredibly daunting to those of us who have benefitted from the life carved out by our immigrantancestors here in America. Without their strength, spirit, and foresight, we would not be celebratingthe Fourth of July after all,” noted Xenon Georgiadis of San Jose, CA.

“It’s important to remember that the American republic’s first steps began by an act of the Continental Congress, and acts of congress require compromise. The Founders of the later republic were not perfect, but they were educated; they were refined. They reflected the values of the Renaissance and the early enlightenment, and they took lessons from the failures of Europe – both from the kings with their levies, as well as from the mobs with their guillotines. The Fourth of July is a symbol of resistance, but the republic that followed the War for Independence was born out of compromise. Let us all take some time on this day to remember that resistance leads inexorably to unity. It is up to us to decide how that unity will be achieved. Do we force our views and our desires upon those with whom we disagree, or do we learn again the value of conciliation? This is a question that I hope more of us meditate on this July 4th,” Demetri Kofinas,technology and media entrepreneur,New York City, noted.

TNH reader Elaine Pappas of Sacramento, CAsaid, “My best memories of celebrating the Fourth of July are from the family barbecue we do every year. We’re not at the same house every year, but we always have the typical American foods, hamburgers, hot dogs, and the Greek dishes, too, like grilled lamb andspanakopita.I wish everyone a Happy Fourth of July!”

New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides said, “This July 4th, we celebrate our nation’s independence. I join my fellow New Yorkers in recognizing this day, whether through the celebrations in our Astoria community or across the city. We honor our American and democratic values that our country’s founding fathers fought for over 200 years ago. Happy Independence Day to all!”