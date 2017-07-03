Athens Among Top-7 European Destinations for Americans in July 4th Bookings

Athens is among the top-7 destinations with the largest volume of reservations made by US tourists wishing to take advantage of the Independence Day holiday on July 4, according to a survey by Airlines Reporting Corp.
As businesswire.com reports, travelers taking advantage of the long holiday weekend will be celebrating overseas, according to a new report by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). Rome and London top the list for Fourth of July bookings* made through ARC MarketPlace—a website that provides travel agents with commissionable sales content like worldwide activities, tours, airport transfers, car rentals and passport/visa services.
- 1. Rome
- 2. London
- 3. Paris
- 4. Florence
- 5. Barcelona
- 6. Venice
- 7. Athens
- 8. Vancouver
- 9. Dublin
- 10. Edinburgh
Sources: Tornos News, businesswire.com