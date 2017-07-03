Athens Among Top-7 European Destinations for Americans in July 4th Bookings

TNH Staff

A man practices and people relax at a beach of Alimos suburb in Athens, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. A summer heatwave has hit Greece, with temperatures reaching a high of 43 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in Athens, and is expected to last over the weekend. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Athens is among the top-7 destinations with the largest volume of reservations made by US tourists wishing to take advantage of the Independence Day holiday on July 4, according to a survey by Airlines Reporting Corp.

As businesswire.com reports, travelers taking advantage of the long holiday weekend will be celebrating overseas, according to a new report by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). Rome and London top the list for Fourth of July bookings* made through ARC MarketPlace—a website that provides travel agents with commissionable sales content like worldwide activities, tours, airport transfers, car rentals and passport/visa services.

  • 1. Rome
  • 2. London
  • 3. Paris
  • 4. Florence
  • 5. Barcelona
  • 6. Venice
  • 7. Athens
  • 8. Vancouver
  • 9. Dublin
  • 10. Edinburgh

Sources: Tornos News, businesswire.com

