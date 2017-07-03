Athens Among Top-7 European Destinations for Americans in July 4th Bookings

Athens is among the top-7 destinations with the largest volume of reservations made by US tourists wishing to take advantage of the Independence Day holiday on July 4, according to a survey by Airlines Reporting Corp.

As businesswire.com reports, travelers taking advantage of the long holiday weekend will be celebrating overseas, according to a new report by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). Rome and London top the list for Fourth of July bookings* made through ARC MarketPlace—a website that provides travel agents with commissionable sales content like worldwide activities, tours, airport transfers, car rentals and passport/visa services.

1. Rome

2. London

3. Paris

4. Florence

5. Barcelona

6. Venice

7. Athens

8. Vancouver

9. Dublin

10. Edinburgh

Sources: Tornos News, businesswire.com