Live Video: Parliament Discusses Eurogroup Decision, State of Economy, at ND’s Request

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek parliament holds a pre-agenda discussion on the economy on Monday at 11:00, following a request by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Parliament president Nikos Voutsis.

In his letter to Voutsis, Mitsotakis says the debate is requested to discuss the decisions taken by the recent Eurogroup meeting and the commitments made by the government.

ND leader Mitsotakis levels against the government

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis levelled against the government on Monday during a pre-agenda discussion on the economy held in Parliament.

“You’d better leave now. For once, keep your promises. In democracies, there are no impasses. Greece needs a political change and another way of thinking. The future cannot wait for you,” Mitsotakis said and reiterated the demand for elections.

“The power has corrupted you,” he added.

On the economy, he accused the prime minister of failing to meet the targets he set last September adding that SYRIZA deputies would vote for more measures in order to remain in power.

Mitsotakis stressed that his party has a plan and a vision and will manage to persuade the lenders to reduce the primary surplus targets, to attract investments, to implement the reforms and set the country on growth track while improving the every day life and the finance of all the Greeks.

PM Tsipras: Stability and confidence in Greek economy restored

We have an agreeent and it is widely acknowledged that it is a good agreement, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday during a pre-agenda discussion on the economy held in Parliament.

Those who have to apologize are the pseudo-prophets of the disaster and not the government that reached the agreement and concluded the programme review, the prime minister said.

Stability has been restored as well as the confidence in the Greek economy, Tsipras stressed.

The Greek economy improves its position and very soon it will return to competitive and sustainable levels in terms of its lending, noted Tsipras.

He also underlined that “the agreement is a positive landmark towards the conclusion of the programme” because as he stated “if includes, for the first time, commitments not only promises for the settlement of the Greek debt.”

The debt settlement measures will start to be implemented immediately after the conclusion of the programme, noted Tsipras.

He also said that the investors know how to read the agreement and for this reason they “throw any scaremongering attempts in the dustbin.”

Greece’s return to the markets would not be feasible without the debt settlement, Tsipras stated adding that the government’s negotiation lowered the primary surpluses and made the lenders commit on the debt settlement.

He also said that the terms and conditions for sustainable and definite return to the markets have been formed adding that the government’s plan on the reduction of unemployment is bearing fruit.

Tsipras referred to the building of the social state reminding the offset measures voted by the government which will start to be implemented from 2019.

The premier noted that the target for the primary surplus will be met and the offset measures will be implemented.

He referred to the improvement of the health system noting that the rescue of the health sector is and was the government’s top priority.

He underlined that the next major target for health is the operation of 239 local health units in 80 different regions by the end of 2017.