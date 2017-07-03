Resigned to Austerity, Greeks Think Tsipras Got Taken in Troika Deal

Apparently Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition are the only ones who think a bailout deal he made with the country’s international creditors was a success as polls show Greeks believe he got steamrolled.

Tsipras, continuing to renege on anti-austerity promises, agreed to impose more pension cuts and to tax low-income families in return for the release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.68 billion) from a staggered, delayed, third rescue package, this one for 86-billion euros ($97.9 billion) that he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

But he failed to get debt relief as he demanded nor inclusion in a bond-buying program of the European Central Bank, which, along with the European Union and European Stability Mechanism makes up the Troika of lenders who put up the bailout.

A Kapa Research poll published in previous the July 2 To Vima indicated said that only 23.5 percent of respondents believe that Greece and its economy are close to a recovery Tsipras said is coming soon, but 76 percent think it won’t happen.

Another recent survey, by ProRata for Efimerida ton Syntakton daily showed only 19 percent believe Tsipras’ deal put the country on the path to overcoming the seven-year-long crisis but 75 percent felt he got burned badly.

Some 35 percent were disappointed, 16 percent indifferent and 15 percent stressed out with only five percent saying the deal made them optimistic about Greece’s debt-laded future.