Statue of the Immigrant at Syntagma Square

The National Herald’s seasoned Montreal correspondent , Zois Marinos, informs us that the Greek-Canadian community is giving the “Sculpture of the Greek Immigrant” as a gift to the City of Montreal on the occasion of the 375th anniversary since its founding.

The sculpture’s creator, Giorgos Houliaras, explained to TNH that his work “depicts a family (father, mother, child) symbolically passing an arched gateway with suitcases.”

The idea of ​​the Statue of the Immigrant is a brilliant one and fortunately finds resonance with the Greek Diaspora in other cities as well.

Unfortunately, there is no such statue in Athens’ Syntagma Square, where it would have the greatest symbolic and educational value, and would fulfill one of the Greece’s fundamental obligations to its expatriates.

I am among those who have argued strongly for many years that the modern odyssey of Hellenes abroad, both its good and not-so-good aspects, should be part of the curriculum in Greece’s schools.

Surely the Greek Diaspora is a major chapter that affects almost every Greek family.

But it goes further than that. Students will benefit from studying the history of the immigrant. And it will also bring us closer.

What do I mean by “students will benefit from the knowledge of the history of the immigrant”? I mean that there is value in students knowing their country’s full history. The Greek people cannot essentially overlook such a large part of their nation.

Moreover, there is great value in students knowing that there is a part of Hellenism that – for the most part – prospers and believes in “it can be done,” to use the recent words by the Greek-American co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Namely, the Hellene who leaves Greece with suitcase in hand, which he fills with his Greek Christian identity, but also adds and selects new principles, ideals, and mindsets from the country at which he arrives. Who struggles hard, very hard, to survive in a foreign environment, although he is usually ill-equipped, but has faith in his strengths, ambition, goals, and visions for himself and his family.

Who goes to sleep and awakens with the word “Greece” on his lips.

Perhaps, then, teaching the history of the Greek immigrant may help us to get to know one another better, open new horizons, and serve as an example for young and old alike.

Not to mention that the statue and the teaching of immigrant history is an essential obligation and some minimal homage to Hellenes abroad, who were driven to migration by Greece in the first place.