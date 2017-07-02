Greek-American Stories: Roads to Health

There are many different ways to deal with sickness.One way is by calling a guy named, Brother Billy Monday from the Congregation of the Holy Deposit, who’d be dressed in black, have a bushy mustache and would stare at you as if he’s boring into your sick soul in search of the demon that he, alone, is ordained to locate your ailments. He’ll then pressboth hands on your body, preferably close to where your wallet or pocket is located, and yell, “Out! Get thee outfrom this customer…ah, patient’s body,oh, evildemon.”He looks up;hands spread out and mutters a prayer from the gothic era.He waits and finally, declares you cured – even though you aren’t sure. What’s sure is that the demon wanted $50. Aside, he’ll explain to a nurse, ‘Hey! It’s a living!’

A nutritionist will tell you to eat more beans, drink a smoothie of mashed strawberries, tofu, raspberries, potatoes, and spinach, or, sprinkle a banana with oregano, don’t work so much, sleep more and do a marathon race from here to Massachusetts.

Foregoing all that, I had, foolishly, decided to go the usual route and see my doctor on this one. I called Dr. Pasko Apokati and made an appointment.Going into his office, he always looks at me as if surprised I’m still around. He examined me, arranged for blood and urine tests and, in the meantime, wrote out a prescription that I took to the pharmacy. It seems that no one has a simple cold anymore. It’s the virus – they never really go away. In fact, it comes back and there’s no cure, either. Then, why prescribe the pills? Well, it makes the doctor look like he’s doing ‘something’ for you even though he hasn’t the foggiest idea what the hell is ailing you.

Outside the pharmacy, I opened the white bagcontaining the pills I can’t pronounceand read the side effects becoming a little concerned when I read, “if you’ve ever had a liver transplant, experienced heart palpitations, foot numbness, atoe amputation or vision blurriness, do not take this pill. However, if you’ve taken the pill and you experience hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, rash, nausea, see black spots or stop breathing, stop taking this pill and call your physician immediately.” Maybe it’s better to stay sick.

I called my health insurance company with a question but the rotary had me on hold, listening to a woman screaming or singing with a droning, baritone, backup group. It sounded like a crime scene. I hoped the woman got away. Then, a voice said, “your call is important to us. So, please stay on the line.”If it’s so important, why isn’t she answering my call? Then, I’m advised that, “all other lines are busy due to the high volume of calls at this hour.”Everybody’s on the line when I decide to call?When I got through at last I was told that the question I asked could be answered by the receptionist in my doctor’s office. Then, I worried about the results of my tests. I remember reading somewhere that the urine and blood testsare sometimes tested on mice. Will I be informed if the mouse happens to die before my next appointment?

I decided that if I needed to go to the hospital – I wouldn’t! Hey! The hospital charges $600 a day and I’d, undoubtedly, be placed next to someone who snores, has raucous company every day, watches loudreruns of wrestling matches on TV orhave a priest come to give last rites. (Maybe, Brother Billy Monday.)No, I’d rather use my credit card and get a room at a 5-star hotel that would cost half the price, where I’d have a plushy bed,a bathroom all to myself, a huge TV, continental breakfast, and get to wear a roomy, comfy robe that wouldn’t expose my assets.

Dr. Apokati can have my medicines delivered with room service, along with a newspaper or magazine. I know my health insurance doesn’t cover any of it but – I bet I’d get well faster.

When my next appointment is scheduled – which wouldn’t be for another long while – he wouldn’t be in his office, anyway.He’d say, “well, if it isn’t Mrs. Kiki. So, you’re…ah, here!”Once, I had to wait three weeks for an appointment.I’d be willing to place a hefty bet that if I had looked out at the scenic view of the golf course from that hotel window, I’d see Dr. Paski Apokati on the expanse of green, caddie close by, club in hand, looking up at my window, waving up, cheerfully.