Vicious Cycles Form When Administrative Practices Don’t Match Cultural Values

A series of stories recently appearing in The National Herald regarding scandals related to finances and sex in the Greek-American community lend themselves to questioning our administrative practicesand considering whether they are congruent with our cultural hierarchy of needs.

The first interview, from June 8, involved the fate of a clergyman who was suspended some months ago for sending inappropriate photos of himself to a female parishioner electronically. The crux of the article is that the chancellor of the Archdiocese is awaiting a report from a psychologist counseling the clergymen in order to make a final determination regarding his reinstatement. The article ends with the following quote: “If the psychologist tells me that he can be appointed and that there is no danger to repeat the same things again, I will appoint him, why not? He will continue seeing a psychologist often, because we want to be sure that he is not going to repeat the same things again.”

Although it is possible that this statement purposely appears so secular for legal and insurance-related reasons, one can only wonder why there was not a follow-up statement addressing much more traditionally important factors from the Orthodox perspective, such as repentance and nepsis. Psychology is a well-respected field; however, the Orthodox Church has traditionally and quite successfully adhered to and promoted its own type of psychotherapy. For more information on this, readers are encouraged to study the very informative works of the Metropolitan of Nafpaktos Hierotheos Vlachos, translated into English under the titlesOrthodox Psychotherapyand The Science of Spiritual Medicine: Orthodox Psychotherapy in Action.

Interested readers will discover how the Holy Fathers revealthe manner in which a person can progress from a state of illness and darkening of the nous (noetic faculty) to spiritual health and deification through purification and illumination. The author points to the difference between the Orthodox approach to curing the soul and the psychotherapeutic approach that operates on the merely human, psychological level, focusing on such disorders of the soul as self-love, envy, self-indulgence and despair, and considerations on how these can be cured. The problems caused by imagination and fantasy are tackled in depth.

Aside from that fact, however, it is unclear from where the chancellor draws such unwavering confidence in a psychologist’s ability to make a definitive determination about whether or not someone will relapse into a debilitative behavior. It would be ideal if all psychologist’s analyses could clearly foretell the future with infallibility, however, just like the pope, psychologists (and chancellors) are not infallible.

Whatever the problems plaguing this particular clergyman, the publicizing of this story represents an opportunity to touch upon subjects like the emotions, fantasy and imagination, thoughts, the difference between spiritual fathers and psychologists, Orthodox monasticism, and the knowledge of God. Sadly, these points were not made in the numerous interviews given by this Church official on this issue.

Although it is difficult to gauge whether the failure to promote the Orthodox position over the secular one was just a communication oversight or a deeper issue of mindset, a recent decision by The Antiochian Orthodox Institute(TAOI) to elect Metropolitan Hierotheos as a regular faculty member shifts the focus from words to deeds. The fact that TAOI seized the opportunity to invite such a widely respected Orthodox theologian to join their faculty, while the Holy Cross Seminary in Brookline, MAmissed the opportunity to do the same is telling. After all, actions speak louder than words…

The next story referenced involves a scandal that rocked a New York City parish in 2015. On the weekend of June 17, TNH’s Greek sister editionEthnikos Kyrix reported that the Archdiocese now has the initial draft of a forensic audit conducted on the parish’s finances for 2014-15. According to the story headline, the situation was labeled “out of control.”In this particular instance, the alleged financial mishandlings only became subject to true scrutiny because of a sex scandal that concurrently drew internationalcoverage. There are likely other parishes comparable to this one, which are in dire need of financial oversight, but which haven’t been given the necessary attention because of the absence of a triggering event that could draw sufficient public outcry.

This story comes at the same time that “serious reorganization and changes have already started at the…Archdiocese…after many problems occurred and the Archdiocese has reached difficult financial situations.” TNH’s June 21 article “Changes of the Finances at the Archdiocese” mentions that the newly appointed CFO is endeavoring to bring accountability to the organization’s finances, including areas such as the signing of checks, a general control of what is paid, and who authorizes payments.Unchecked credit card, mobile phone and car lease usage is also being reigned in.

And while the apparent indifference forfiduciary duty that has created problems at the local and central level has finally warranted some action, sadly, little attention is given to perhaps an even more critical sector – education. In the case of the parish mentioned above, as well as another four New York City parishes that shut down their parochial day schools over the past six years, no ensuing investigation or even reflection has been conducted. Likewise, no public accounting has been given regarding the huge profits generated by the leasing of those properties or the moral duty to allocate those funds towards education-related purposes. One can only wonder whether these unrestrained practices will set the stage for a new round of scandals in the future, continuing the vicious cycle.

In the case of the parish currently under investigation, while the clergyman in charge was punished for his role in the issue by being defrocked (with veiled threats still being issued against him by the Archdiocesan administration that granted him such leeway lo these many years) his successor – during whose brief and unceremonious tenure the parish’s day and afternoon schools were shut down without even bothering to implement corrective action to save the institutions – has never had to face the public or administrative scrutiny deserving of such an action.

To disparage only the former but reward the latter with the luxuries of his current post further underscores the great chasm that exists between the mindset of some of the people currently wielding power and the traditional cultural hierarchy of needs characterizing Hellenism, which was embodied by Greek-American pioneers, who sacrificed a great deal to ensure that their parish communities would not be bereft of their second temples – schools. Traditionally, shutting down a temple just to turn a profit would be considered downright sacrilegious.

