Letter to the Editor: Why CIA’s Kiriakou Was Sent to Prison

To the Editor:

Eleni Sakellis’ article “Kiriakou Talks to TNH about Latest Book”(May 27) states that John Kiriakou was sent to prison for “exposing the CIA’s use of torture on Al-Qaeda prisoners.” According to broadcastsand newspaper articles at that time, it was stated that Kiriakou was sent to prison because he unmasked a living and current fellow CIA Operative, which is a very big no-no in clandestine operations.

Waterboardingdone at that time was lawful; the CIA was doing what they were authorized to do. Later, waterboarding became unlawful, as it is today. There are people who want waterboarding to be reinstated because without it, we would not have killed Osama bin Laden.

These are difficult times for John Kiriakou and his family, but we need to call a spade a spade and not a shovel if he is to get the respect that he deserves.

Chris Saros

Denver, CO