Holy Mountain Athos, the Pioneer of Orthodox Church

Visitors of Mount Athos in the 1970s and 80s had many doubts about the survival of this UNESCO World Heritage that German and Dutch television recently called “the last secret of Europe.” Churches and buildings in ruins gave a bleak picture of the most ancient functioning republic in the world, the autonomous monastic polity of the 20 monasteries of Mount Athos.

Since then, however, teams of young educated monks started establishing progressively in the Imperial Monasteries and started the backbreaking work of restoration. They attracted young monks from around the world.

Centuries ago, the Russian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Georgian, and Serbian languages were first recorded and cultivated behind the walls of Athonite monasteries. Still today, Mount Athos portrays the most vibrant force of Greek culture. Monks from all over the world learn Greek in order to study the Greek Orthodox spirituality. Bishops serving their local Orthodox parishes in their home countries in the Middle East, Africa, and other places have been trained as monks at Mount Athos. In the United States alone, there are 20 Athonite monasteries.

Following a period or reorganization, Mount Athos’ spiritual influence spreads again. One can simply look at the official visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of state. Young multilingual monks, such as the unanimously elected Chief Secretary Fr. Theofilos, coordinate with the associations of Friends of Mount Athos that proliferate in many countries and carry on the message of the Greek Orthodox asceticism as preserved for 12 centuries at Mount Athos.

As a unique example of harmonious coexistence of people from many nations within a very special ancient democratic administration, Mount Athos can be studied by many contemporary politicians experimenting with the notions and limits of globalization and international cooperation.

As Ancient Greeks founded Western civilization with their thinking, monks at Mount Athos with their special commonly organized life unveil the miracle of the truly global Christianity, encompassing all people and nations, a source of admiration even for other religions and beliefs.