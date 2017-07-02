Sputtering Cyprus Unity Talks Remain Shrouded in Secrecy, UN Chief Mum

As others have for four decades of failure, diplomats and politicians involved in the latest round of Cyprus unity talks said they’re making progress but refused to divulge any details as the negotiations are being kept secret from Cypriots and Turks on the divided island.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who took over after sidelining his Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, the latest in a long line who couldn’t get the two sides to agree on anything substantial since Turkey unlawfully invaded and occupied the northern third in 1974, said there was now a “clear understanding” of what needed to be done but wouldn’t say what it was nor why it took 43 years to reach that point.

The talks, which had fallen apart earlier in Geneva, will resume July 3 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after Guterres said his earlier meeting with them was “positive and results-oriented,” diplomatic code which means nothing of any note happened but that all sides want to make it appear that way.

It also echoed the same platitudes and press releases that have issued for decades, trumpeting progress and even imminent deals when there was no evidence there was, continuing in the latest round.

Guterres, taking a more active role than his predecessor, Ban Ki-moon, who couldn’t make a hint of progress for 10 years with a submissive approach, also met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu whose two countries, along with the former Colonial ruler the United Kingdom, which still has a military base on Cyprus, are guarantors of security on the island.

“A clear understanding emerged of the essential elements of a package that might lead to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus,” Guterres’ spokesman said in the vague statement.

“The Secretary-General remains fully engaged in these efforts to deliver a comprehensive settlement to the people of Cyprus,” it added in more diplomatic boilerplate language.

Anastasiades and Akinci have been talking for almost two years but not have gotten nowhere over security issues with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisting he’ll keep a 35,000-strong army on Cyprus “forever” and won’t give up the right to militarily intervene.

Another stumbling block remains Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plans to send an energy research vessel into Cypriot waters where the legitimate government has issued licenses for international companies, including an American firm, to drill for oil and gas.