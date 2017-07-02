German Finance Chief Schaeuble Blames Greece for Pension Cuts

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose country insisted on harsh austerity measures in returning for putting up the bulk of international bailouts to save Greece, said successives governments were to blame for brutal pension cuts.

Schaeuble, a despised figure to many Greeks who blame him and Chancellor Angela Merkel for devastating their lives told the newspaper Ta Nea said it was Greek governments and not the country’s international creditors who decided on the final mix of policies to reach fiscal targets in return for 326 billion euros ($372.42 billion) in three bailouts.

The first two rescue packages, for 240 billion euros ($274.18 billion) came from the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Stability Mechanism and led to more than seven years of big pay cuts, pension reductions, worker firings, the loss of collective bargaining, a lower minimum wage and growing poverty.

The IMF has stayed out of a third bailout for 86 billion euros ($98.25 billion) sought by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition until the European creditors grant some debt relief and the government implements even more harsh conditions.

Schaeuble said he doubts the IMF will join in again and will never again be involved in a program to rescue a European country after its experience with Greece.

He said he will be glad when Greece returns to the markets and is not dependent on additional financial aid.

“We will try to make the return to the markets feasible and when the Greek economy is not longer dependent on economic aid, we will see whether further steps are needed,” he stated.

Schaeuble said that he has sympathy for the Greek people but that the government should stop blaming outside forces for decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage that led to the economy’s near-collapse before the rescues.

Asked whether the situation in Greece can be compared to the situation in Germany in Post World War II-1953, Schaeuble said it was difference because Greece is getting European Union aid and bailouts.

He said he and Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into repeated embarrassing surrenders to Capitalist bankers that SYRIZA loathes, talks seriously about Greece’s situation.

But Schaeuble said he no longer considers former Greek finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, a hardliner who opposed austerity and clashed with Germany and the Troika as someone he can “take seriously”.