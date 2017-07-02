ESM Chief Says SYRIZA Third Bailout Bungling Cost Greece 100B Euros

ATHENS – The head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), one of Greece’s international creditors, said foot-dragging on austerity by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cost at least 100 billion euros ($114.24 billion in losses.

Other critics earlier said the Premier’s face-saving policy as he tried to back away from implementing harsh measures, forced him to seek a third bailout of 86 billion euros, about $98.25 billion.

In an interview shown on Greek TV station SKAI during The Economist conference in a resort south of the country’s capital city, Klaus Regling said the delays in imposing reforms cost more than the 83 billion euros ($94.82 billion) cited by the Greek central bank.

Regling was speaking of a battle between the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA after it was elected in January, 2015 and its creditors, including the European Union, European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the ESM.

He also said Tsipras had misguided hopes of getting debt relief after agreeing to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families in return for the release of more monies from the third rescue package.

Regling, after meeting with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, said the country wouldn’t return to the markets and end more than seven years of crisis and reliances on 326 billion euros ($372.42 billion) in three bailouts until the end of this year or after the bailouts expire in 2018, time, contradicting Tsipras, who said it’s imminent.