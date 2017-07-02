Tsipras vs. Mitsotakis Debate Showdown Set for Parliament

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will defend his pro-austerity record in a Parliament debate with major rival New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken the Conservatives to leads as high as 17 percent in polls over the fast-fading Radical SYRIZA.

Tsipras is coming off a deal with the country’s international lenders in which he agreed – reneging again on promises – to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in return for the release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.71 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($98.25 billion) that he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

He said the concessions would bring debt relief and get Greece into the European Central Bank’s bond-buying movement and for the International Monetary Fund to back off pressure for more austerity but none of those happened.

Despite that, Tsipras is crowing he has saved Greece even as the debt mounts by the second and the IMF said the debt remains unsustainable at almost 180 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on the back of 326 billion euros ($372.42 billion) from the creditors, including the ECB, IMF, European Union and European Stability Mechanism.

Tsipras is also dealing with the aftermath of a near two-week strike by garbage collectors that let trash pile up during a brutal heat wave in the midst of a record tourist season, broken off only when the workers returned to the job with lingering hopes they would get permanent jobs instead of short-term contracts.

Another review over unfinished terms of the third bailout – most of the monies have been withheld and those which are released go mostly right back to the lenders who are making a killing in interest – will begin in September, putting the government in the hot seat again.

The IMF wants more cuts in the civil servant sector, the newspaper Kathimerini, where Tsipras has hired scores of thousands of party loyalists after saying he would reduce the patronage practices of former governments, including New Democracy and the then-PASOK, now Democratic Alignment, which has nearly vanished after backing austerity.