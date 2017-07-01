Letter from Athens: As Turkey Moves to Make Hagia Sophia Mosque, Tsipras Goes Into Hiding

Since Greek Prime Minister Alexis “The Great Reneger” Tsipras has let Turkey fly F-16s into Greek airspace, send warships into Greek waters and allowed Turkish Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make him his prison girlfriend, you didn’t really expect he’d speak out against a growing push to turn the revered Hagia Sophia ancient Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul – which only Greece calls Constantinople – into a mosque, did you?

An expert weasel, Tsipras has hid behind Greek ministries and Defense Minister Panos “Turncoat” Kammenos, the leader of the Premier’s coalition partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Dependent Greeks to speak out against growing Turkish provocations.

When he meets Erdogan, who has buffaloed the entire European Union and cowed Tsipras with warnings Turkey will again flood Greek islands with refugees and migrants who aren’t allowed to enter the rest of Europe, you can almost see the Greek Premier’s knees shaking. Leonidas he’s not.

Knowing Tsipras will do nothing beyond having some platitudinous press releases issued – and knowing that NATO, to which both countries belong – nor the EU, United States or United Nations will do anything to stop him, the Turkish strongman can pretty much do anything he wants without rebuke or reprimand, right up to invading the rest of Cyprus or maybe take a Greek island or two.

Erdogan, a bully, needs to be slapped down hard but don’t look for Tsipras or anyone else – including the US’ Fake President, Donald Trump, who idolizes the Turk for his repressive methods – to do anything about it even if Hagia Sophia becomes a mosque and tourists are treated to a call for prayer as they walk past the minarets around the church seized during the fall of Constantinople in 1453.

There hasn’t been a peep out of the Greek Church nor the Diaspora either, nothing of any consequence, even if it wouldn’t matter because Erdogan has no respect for Orthodoxy, Greece, Christianity, the EU or any other institution because he’s been allowed to run roughshod over everything in his path, one of the reasons some disaffected Turks tried to overthrow him in 2016 with a coup that failed and as he then gained renewed backing from the U.S. and other countries who said he was democratically-elected.

That led to him gaining a narrow victory in a referendum to give him near-dictatorial powers, which he should use to hire more maids for his 1100-room palace that makes Topkapi look like an outhouse but that’s another story.

“We condemn the Koran reading and holding of prayers in Hagia Sophia, which was attended by the head of Turkey’s Directorate for Religious Affairs and broadcast by Turkey’s state television channel,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement as Tsipras, an atheist, had no reaction.

The statement, seeking support from the international community that hadn’t come before, added that, “Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO world heritage site. The attempt to convert it into a mosque – through reading of the Koran, holding of prayers, and a number of other actions – is an affront to the international community, which needs to be duly mobilized and to react,” but which won’t.

Rubbing humiliation into his already egg-stained face, Turkey allowed the reading of the Koran in Hagia Sophia only a couple of days after Tsipras met Turkey’s Fake Prime Minister Binali Yildrim, a/k/a Erdogan’s Puppet, who made a fool out of him after promising to ease tensions and rebuffing Tsipras’ call for Turkey to stop sending fighter jets into Greece by saying the violations “were not one-sided” when, of course, they are since Greece doesn’t send fighter jets into Turkish airspace.

That was almost immediately followed by more Turkish violations which is what you can expect when you have a Premier whose only experience with combat is seeing his Looney Left SYRIZA Members of Parliament shove each other aside to get their checks.

Seeing only a feeble response from Greece over Hagia Sophia – which will become a mosque again as it was after being seized – Mustafa Destici, leader of Turkey’s Great Union Party (BBP), said: “Let Greece and the world hear that Hagia Sophia is a mosque. With the blessing of Allah, religious ceremonies will soon take place and prayers will be read there again.”

This is the moment when Greece needed Tsipras to come out of hiding, stand up, point a finger in Erdogan’s direction and remind him that Greek taxpayers are paying nearly $1 million for an official mosque in Athens for the country’s Muslims and that it’s Greece that allows Muslims to hold open prayers in the streets of the capital’s heart and it’s Greece that has freedom of religion and tolerance, not a history of barbarity.

We could use a couple of words on the subject from Patriarch Bartholomew, who’s right down the street in Istanbul – ah, Constantinople – and from the head of the Greek Church, Archbishop Ieronymos, to give Erdogan some religion lessons and from clerical leaders around the world to take a united stand too as they do on so many other issues

Since all the Turkish Bully understands is the language of violence there’s another alternative he could understand too: once the official mosque in Athens is finally opened, scheduled soon after years of delays, Greece could turn it into a Greek Orthodox church. Amen.