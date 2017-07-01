Tactical 355 Squadron Air Force on Alert due to Heatwave

ELEFSINA, Greece (ANA) – The Tactical 355 Squadron Air Force is on alert on Saturday due to the high temperatures.

“Everyone is on alert as the danger of a fire is high due to the heatwave,” wing commander Dimitris Chryssikos said in statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

However, he expressed optimism as there is no strong air blowing.

One of the main concerns of the Tactical 355 Squadron Air Force is the renewal of the fleet. They explained that many of the aircrafts are old as the economic crisis has affected them. However, they reassured all Greeks that the aircrafts are safe and the Air Force will do its best in case of a fire.