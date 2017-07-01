A Salad and a Snack to Enjoy at Your Next Barbecue

In the summer, the heat and humidity can discourage even the most avid home cooks. Quick and easy recipes are a great way to beat the heat. Salads are a go to summer favorite, and the following recipe includes glistrida known as purslane in English. It can be found in many front and backyards and is considered a weed in the US, though in many parts of the world, Greece included, glistrida is enjoyed as a leafy green vegetable. With more omega-3 fatty acids than any other leafy green vegetable, glistrida is also heart healthy. Boiled, pickled or eaten raw in salads, glistrida offers a unique flavor and contains vitamins A, C, E, and B, antioxidants like beta carotene, and nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. Cooking does reduce the amount of oxalates, which are known to contribute to the formation of kidney stones, so it might be best to enjoy it cooked for those prone to kidney stones. For the tangiest flavor to your glistrida, it is best to pick it early in the morning when its levels of malic acid are at their peak. Enjoy the following recipes at your next barbecue.

Tomato Salad with Glistrida

2 pounds tomatoes, sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 large cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup feta

¼ cup Kalamata olives

¼ teaspoon dried Greek oregano

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Glistrida, optional for garnish

Toss together the tomatoes, onion, cucumber, feta, olives, and oregano in a salad bowl. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Drizzle with Greek extra virgin olive oil and the red wine vinegar. Top with glistrida (purslane in English) to garnish. Serve as a side dish or serve atop pasta for a quick and easy vegetarian main course.

Grilled Marinated Halloumi

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pound halloumi, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

16 white or whole wheat pitas

4 medium tomatoes, cored, halved, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

In a large bowl, whisk together the 2 tablespoons olive oil, the fresh mint, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Add the halloumi cheese slices and toss to coat with the marinade. The mixture should marinate at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. If preferred, you can refrigerate the mixture at this point for up to two days, just make sure to cover tightly and keep refrigerated.

Prepare the outdoor grill by heating to medium high. Grill the pitas until warm and grill marks appear, about 1 minute on each side, and then transfer to a serving platter. Next, grill the halloumi for about 1 minute on each side or until grill marks appear and the halloumi starts to melt. Cut the warmed pitas into wedges and place a slice of tomato and a slice of the grilled halloumi on each pita wedge. Drizzle each with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle tomatoes with sea salt and additional freshly ground pepper, if preferred. Serve immediately.