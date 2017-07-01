UN Chief: Essential Elements of Cyprus Peace Deal Understood

TNH Staff

From left to right, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, react as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

NICOSIA (AP) — A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there’s now a “clear understanding” about what’s needed to reach an agreement reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday that the recognition of the “essential elements” of a possible accord emerged from a meeting Guterres had with the rival sides during high-level peace talks in Switzerland.

Guterres met Friday with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in an attempt to give the three-day-old talks a momentum boost.

He also met with diplomats from Cyprus’ “guarantors” — Britain, Greece and Turkey.

Disagreements over Cyprus’ future security arrangements remain a key stumbling block.

Dujarric says Guterres remains “fully engaged” in the process. Officials say the negotiations are likely to continue all next week.

