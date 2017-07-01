Democratic Coalition Conference; Gennimata Proposes Election for New Leader in October

ATHENS (ANA). The Democratic Coalition congress began in Athens on Friday, with an address by PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata. Presenting a complete proposal and timeline for a founding conference to create a unified “democratic progressive party”, Gennimata called for the election of a new party leader by the “social base” in October using “open and transparent procedures,” a new members’ register including all those that participated in the election and a conference before the end of December.

She also proposed the formation of an independent committee to take charge of organising and supervising the party leader’s election and founding congress, chaired by Nikos Alivizatos.

Gennimata called on all sides to join forces: “It is time for simple and clean solutions. We will all be judged by the citizens for our stance. There are no margins for distortions, word games and false dilemmas.”

She ruled out cooperation with SYRIZA, strongly attacking Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for “betraying the progressive citizens that put their trust in him.”