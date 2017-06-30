Granny for President! The Establishment Doesn’t Get It

The problem with spending too much time in the woods is that after a while, you can’t see the forest for the trees.

Such is the case with political analysists. The so-called experts spend all their time analyzing “metrics,” focus groups, and whole bunch of other hooey, and they fail to understand that voter behavior really boils down to some extremely basic, fundamental components.

One of them is likability. In fact, in my book Grumpy Old Party, where I give the Republican Party tough love advice about how to win elections, I place that front and center in the very first chapter. Simply put, it is extremely rare in presidential politics for the clearly more likable candidate to lose in the general election. Take the most recent election, for instance, and never mind all of Donald Trump’s negative approval ratings. Can anyone really say with a straight face that Hillary Clinton was clearly the more likable candidate across the board? I didn’t think so…

There were a lot of presidential hopefuls, though, who when compared to Hillary surely would not be deemed less likable. Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, George Pataki, Marco Rubio… the list goes on and on. Why Trump, then? How was he able to knock off 16 other Republican challengers, including five senators and nine governors?

There were many reasons, but one of them is seldom discussed: Trump’s presidency presents the opportunity to watch the establishment – of both major political parties, of the media, of academia, of Hollywood, of Wall Street, and other institutions – seethe with rage, anger, resentment, confusion, and panic. For many, many more Americans than the pundits realize, that alone is worth it.

Let us assume for a moment – and purely for the sake of argument – that Donald Trump is indeed the nightmare so many claim he is. Electing him president, then, would be a classic case of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. Bingo! Now you understand.

So many parents wonder why their children misbehave in instances when they know ahead of time it will surely result in negative consequences (such as losing their favorite toy for a while), which cause them tremendous short-term sadness, and fits of pouting and crying.Don’t they realize what’s going to happen? The usual response from those in the know is: “Doesn’t matter if it’s negative attention. It doesn’t matter what the consequences are. They got our attention, and attention is attention. They pushed our buttons. They got a reaction out of us. That’s the payoff, and it’s worth the punishment.”

Well, we adults like to think that we’re all grown up, but most human beings never really lose their childhood petulance, stubbornness, and overall immaturity completely. We’d like to think we outgrow it, but it’s more like we put a thick varnish on it, so it rears its ugly head far less frequently than when we were toddlers. And that is exactly how to explain a big part of why Trump won the election. Namely, why so many voters excited about Trump’s potential upside had such a cavalier attitude about his potential downside. Because if the likes of Chuck Schumer, John McCain, Paul Krugman, David Brooks, Nancy Pelosi, John Kasich, Chuck Todd, and George Will – the establishment on both sides of the aisle – would be apoplectic over a Trump presidency, that alone, to millions of voters, was worth the risk.

None of this is to suggest that voters expect Trump to flop and bring about America’s destruction. Quite the contrary. But when they hear the Schumers and McCains of the world complain, having wished instead for the Bush-Clinton dynasty members to vie for power – a classic case of teachers’ unions vs. multinational corporations – it makes them think: “if for no other reason, we are for Trump simply because you are against him. And as an added bonus, maybe he’ll actually do some good. But that would just be gravy.”

Why this animosity toward the establishment? Because of years and years of disappointment. Congressional approval ratings have been in the toilet for decades, regardless of which major party is in charge. It was only a matter of time until a bona fide third-party outsider like Trump would emerge victorious – and so many still don’t understand that he’s no more a Republican than he is a Democrat. He simply needed wheels to score a ride to the White House and realized that the Republican car was easier to hotwire.

In a sense, it would be like electing Granny Clampett president, or at least making her surgeon general because of years of disappointment with the medical profession. Granny was a character brilliantly played by Irene Ryan in the hit 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. An ornery, cantankerous daughter of Dixie, Granny fancied herself a doctor, often doing her doctorin’ with a set of garden tools and giving her patients a swig of homemade moonshine as an anesthetic.

Would we as a nation turn to Granny for medical attention? Well, if professionally-trained, medical school-educated, board-certified physicians failed us at every turn, then yes, absolutely we would. “How much worse could it be?” would be our reasoning. “Oh, much, much worse,” the establishment would say, which is what they say about a Trump presidency.

And there’s the real difference: it’s not about whether Trump supporters are “racists” and Trump detractors are “snowflakes.” It’s that folks differ on just how big or small the difference is between the Ivy League “cream of the crop” and Granny Clampett.