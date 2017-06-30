Ambassador Pyatt Speaks

I came away from the interview with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt convinced that this manwho grew up in California and went to graduate school at Yaletruly cares about Greece and Greek-American relations.

Otherwise, I am thinking, why would he work so hard to maintain and even improve those relations,which hedescribed as being in an “excellent” state?

I am also convinced that he considers our community a powerful link that connects the two countries.

“The diaspora,” he says,“is a great force multiplier, especially the Greek diaspora…”

That is why he decided to seek us out and speak to us.

Iinterviewedthe ambassadormyself at the café of ahotel in Midtown Manhattan. His busy schedule would not allow for a more private place.

Tall and slim – he is a bicyclist – he can be mistaken for a professor of an Ivy League institution.

He is a very skilled diplomat, an elegant, seasoned speaker who knows the issues, the people who matter most, and even the nuances of it all remarkably well.

So his words, chosen ever-so-carefully, matter. And matter a lot.

He does not have time to waste on small talk.He is a man on a mission. And his mission during his visit back home was to help Greece attract American investments.

However, there is a hard underlying reality too: “Souda Bay (in Crete)is more important than ever before because of what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean…Souda Bay is an essential asset for both countries,” he said.

That is the overriding principle: the geostrategic position of Greece and its cooperation with the United States is critical at this time.

It is under this light that one should understand his pronouncements, that is, the policy of the United States, and the occasional overreaching to please, ever-so-carefully, the current Greek government.

And thus, most observers would agree, he stretches the facts when he talks about the progress made and the opportunities presented by the Greek economy as well as when tries to present Prime Minister Tsipras in a better light than the facts justify.

“This is a different Greece from what it was even a year ago, and it is worth a second look. Greece is not out of the woods yet in terms of the economic challenges, but there has been real progress ” he says.

The same holds true when he claims, albeit a bit patronizingly, that “I think Prime Minister Tsipras has come a long way…” conjuring memories of the cigarette slogan.

To be sure,the ambassador is very careful not to become entangled in Greek politics.

“On the question of the government of the day,”he told me, “my job is not to pick favorites, my job is to represent the United States – the president, and the people of the United States – to the government of Greece, which was elected by the people of Greece.”

And so, he moves quickly to keep a safe distance by praising Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the main opposition leader,who is poised to become the next Prime Minister of Greece.

“Mr. Mitsotakis deserves great credit for the decision that he made…not to try to use Turkey issue as a domestic, political tool,” said Amb. Pyatt.

One understands that this policy is in line with his mission of steering Greek-American relations into still better and longer security cooperation. An arrangement that benefits both countries in any case.

Greece’s neighborhood, in particular ISIS, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, pose a serious threat to America’s security. And on top of that, Turkey is always a difficult. Either as a nominal ally or “evasive neutral” in great turmoil, with apower-hungry, unpredictable, and volatile leader in charge.

All this makesGreece all the more valuable to the security of the West.

Accordingly, Greece needs to be stable. But in order to be stable, it needs its economy to growfast and at a high rate of growth.

The ambassador relayed to me that “our strategy as a pillar of stability will only be successful if Greece enjoys economic recovery…so that is a constant.”

But how is the economy doing? “This is a different Greece from what it was even a year ago and it is worth a second look. Greece is not out of the woods yet in terms of the economic challenges, but there has been real progress…”

One would hope so, Mr. Ambassador.