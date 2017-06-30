TNH Wide-Ranging Interview with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris interviewed U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in New York City.

U.S. Ambassador, in an exclusive, wide- ranging interview with The National Herald, clearly delineated American policy toward Greece, characterized relations between the two countries as “excellent,”and emphasized the mutual benefits deriving from their security cooperation.

He also spoke highly of the Greek-American community and its role as an invaluable link between the two countries.

The 45-minute interview was conducted in a hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The main points of what the ambassador said are the following:

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF SOUDA BAY

“The work that we do together at Souda Bay is more important than ever before because of what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean. Souda Bay is an essential asset for both countries.

“It is the only place between Norfolk, VA and the Persian Gulf where we have a carrier-capable pier next to a large airfield that provides unique assets in terms of the ability to resupply, to repair, replenish. And I hear that from every single Navy captain, every ship captain that I talk to whose vessel has been through Souda.”

ON THE GREEK CRISIS

“This is a different Greece from what it was even a year ago and it is worth a second look. Greece is not out of the woods yet in terms of the economic challenges, but there has been real progress and the United States and I, personally, will do everything that I can to see that that progress is sustained.”

The United States helped Greece “to avoid the temptation of Grexit, leaving the Eurozone… and I know that is deeply, deeply appreciated at the governmental level and across political parties.

“But my number one job is to ensure that the United States continues the work that we have been doing to help Greece escape from the terrible Southern European economic crisis and get back on the path to economic growth and …and I think that goal is closer today than it has ever been in recent years…

“Our strategy of Greece as a pillar of stability will only be successful if Greece enjoys economic recovery, if Greece retains its status as a member of the Eurozone, as a strong European democracy, and as a country that is moving forward and creating opportunities for its young people, so that is a constant.

ON GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

Reminded that he statedthat he is concerned that an “accident” will happen between the Greek and Turkish forces,and asked whether the visit of the Turkish prime minister to Athenshad lessened or worsened his fears, Amb. Pyatt responded as follows:

“I am a diplomat, so I always worry about military accidents, especially when there is the level of frequent near contact that takes place between Greek and Turkish air and naval forces. That said, we have seen some significant efforts by the Greek government over that past few months to manage these issues effectively…

“I am confident that neither the Turkish nor the Greek government wants to see these military tests escalate to something more serious.”

ON THE GREEK-AMERICAN COMMUNITY

Istated that many Greek-Americans are very uneasy, uncomfortable with the government in Greece. With a prime minister who didn’t take the oath of office, members of the government who are to extreme left. They would hesitate to invest there.

He responded: “first of all, for me, the diaspora is a great force multiplier, especially the Greek Diaspora. It goes back and forth, it cares passionately about its motherland. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a diaspora that wishes so much to see its motherland continue to move forward, to make progress.

“On the question of the government of the day, my job is not to pick favorites, my job is to represent the United States, the president, and the people of the United States to the government of Greece, which was elected by the people of Greece.

“What I would argue on the economic side and on the concerns that you described is this:I think Prime Minister Tsipras has come a long way…you can see that if you read his important speech at the Concordia Conference two weeks ago in Athens…

“So what I’m going to do is to focus on that, the opportunity that that creates.

It is gratifying to me to be American ambassador in Athens at a moment when all of the major political voices are in favor of a strong relationship with the United States…

“Also, [New Democracy leader Kyriakos] Mitsotakis deserve great credit for the decision he has made…not to try to use the Turkey issue as a domestic, political tool. Rather, he has made clear that Greece needs to stand united in its foreign policy messaging.”

ON GREECE’S BLOCKING EU OF CONDEMNING CHINA FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

“In my many conversations on Capitol Hill, including with senior and powerful members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this is one of the questions they asked me: how should that be interpreted? I now owe an answer to some of my Congressional overseers.

The full transcript of the interview follows:

GP: There is lots of interest in the work we’re doing in Greece, what’s happening with the economy the military security relationship to which everyone is paying attention, which is important. I was talking to the event today of the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the Athens participants was saying that they’ve never had as many new companies, new investors, new firms, as they had this year. People are taking another look at Greece, they’re ready to put their toe back in the water. Interesting times.

TNH: Give us an idea what it was like to go from Ukraine with all its problems to Greece, how the lifestyle is different?

GP: That’s a good question, no one’s ever really asked me before. The biggest difference is of course that you feel is that Greece is a member of the European Union, it has lots of challenges including all of the economic issues but it has this enormous safety net of EU membership, the European standard rule of law, in terms of the work that I do very, very different.

I think for me the main impression that I take away from what is now going on in Athens is just a sense that this is worth working on very hard, which as (his assistant) Wendy said, 39 appointments that I’m having over the course of this week in Washington and New York.

There are certain commonalities in the sense that these are two countries, both of which are grappling with the challenges that Europe at large faces, how to drive economic growth, what does Europe stand for in the era after Brexit, and how do we in the United States manage our transatlantic and European relationships.

Generally two very different job sets.

The other bridge that I’ve been able to draw is my military relationship where Greece is a core NATO ally, the work that we do together at Souda Bay is more important than ever before because of what’s happening in the Eastern Mediterranean. And I was lucky that because I worked very closely with European Command, with 6th Fleet, with Army Europe, with Soc Eur, in my key role I was able to bring those relationships to the work that we’ve done together now in Greece, and it really is one of the more dynamic pillars of the overall official relationship.

But the number one job as I say all the time, my number one job is to ensure that the United States continues the work that we have been doing to help Greece escape from the terrible Southern European economic crisis and get back on the path to economic growth, and I made the point at the investment forum this morning that I think that goal is closer today than it’s ever been in recent years and I’m very encouraged by some of the progress that’s been made with the Troika, with the European institutions, but also the new look that we’re getting from some large American investors in part on the back of this really important success that we had with Calamos.

TNH: Is that deal completed?

GP: The Greek government is projecting it as being finished. Calamos has been designated as the preferred bidder and they brought a very compelling offer to the table and one of the bump points that I’ve made to my Greek government interlocutors is that we hope that Calamos will be a catalyst to other American groups and hopefully, especially to Greek-American groups taking a new look, and this was part of the message from the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce and the team that came with me from Athens.

This is a different Greece from what it was even a year ago and it is worth a second look. Greece is not out of the woods yet in terms of the economic challenges, but there has been real progress and the United States and I, personally, will do everything that I can to see that that progress is sustained.

TNH: Relations between Greece and the United States are going through one of their best periods ever.

GP: Particularly for me, I’m the lucky guy who gets to be ambassador at a good moment.

TNH: What were the major factors that contributed to this and what actions if any do you think both countries should take to cement the relationship for the future?

GP: First of all, one of the real contributors to the excellent relationship is people to people ties. It is a huge advantage to have a large diaspora and a diaspora that is very fluid. That goes back and forth. I think one of the things that really helped us to turn the corner is the leadership that the United States played over the past seven years in helping Greece to manage its way through this severe economic crisis, helping Greece to avoid the temptation of Grexit, leaving the Eurozone, helping Greece to navigate its relations both with European institutions and with the IMF, and I know that that is deeply, deeply appreciated at the governmental level and across political parties. Because you had all the different political forces that went through different stages of this from Papandreou at the beginning, then New Democracy and Samaras, and now SYRIZA.

So, everyone knows at the political level that one of the most important phone calls that happened in those days was the phone call between Washington and Athens. In terms of what is our homework now, how do we take it to the next level, I would say two things: first of all, getting the trade and investments, economic relationship up to the level that it should have will be a huge contributor to making the good ties we already enjoy even stronger, it builds constituencies, it helps, if you get California companies that have a stake in Greece’s success, and what is interesting to me about this week, is I spent part of the time focused on Greek companies looking to invest in America, and these two days in New York focused on American companies that want to invest in Greece. That is what characterizes our best relationships.

Another priority for me is the people to people educational relationships. I’ve seen over the course of my career there is no better investment we make than the investments that contribute to educational ties. I’m very proud of the fact that we have three flagship institutions in Greece with Anatolia College, American College of Greece, and the American Farm School, which are now considered some of Greece’s finest educational institutions but, which were created through the generosity of the American taxpayer but also programs like Fulbright.

I was part of an event last week to mark the end of the Fulbright year: American scholars finishing up their time in Greece and Greek scholars getting ready to go to the United States. You realize, first of all, these are all young, inspiring, energetic people but they become some of the best ambassadors for our relationship in both countries.

And then the third pillar I would point to again is the security relationship, we have the same strategic interests, in terms of dealing with a very complicated neighborhood that Greece confronts, the challenges which come from the eastern Mediterranean, from ISIS, from migration, from North Africa, from Russia and the Black Sea, Greece is and has for a very long time occupied strategic geography and I’ve said often we see Greece as a pillar of stability in this complicated region, so I’m hopeful that we can begin to think about how we work together not just today, in 2017, but five years or ten years from now and what do we need to do to ensure that our shared security interests in meeting those various challenges are addressed.

TNH Speaking about security, how important is Souda Bay?

GP: Souda Bay is an essential asset for both countries. First of all, it is a great platform for our militaries to work together. I have visited Souda on a number of occasions and I see how our Air Force and Navy officers collaborate with each other, the last carrier group that came through Souda, the George H.W. Bush, Hellenic Navy vessels were able to provide some of the perimeter security as the battle group moved on and they were part of passing exercises and other things.

So first, just by living and working together we become stronger.

For the U.S. Navy because, of the high tempo of operations that exists right now in the Eastern Mediterranean, because of the challenges that come from Syria and Libya in particular in the war against ISIS, Souda is more important than it’s ever been and it provides a unique asset. It is the only place between Norfolk, VA and the Persian Gulf where we have a carrier-capable pier next to a large airfield that provides unique assets in terms of the ability to resupply, to repair, replenish, and I hear that from every single Navy captain, every ship captain that I talk to whose vessel has been through Souda.

We had an LPD, which is a medium-sized landing ship about 400 sailors, 400 marines aboard in Piraeus last week and they had me onboard I asked some of the sailors, just regular crew, so what’s your favorite port of call that you’ve been on anywhere in the Mediterranean and they all said Souda because they love Chania, they love the hospitality of the Cretan people.

They love the food, they love the history, but also the reception. It is interesting to me when you talk about how the relationship improved and I’ve met with most of my predecessors and some of them described how in the old days there would be protests or they had to almost have secret visits when ships would come in, when we had the George H.W. Bush in Chania, in Souda in the springtime I was able to speak also with some officials from Iraklion and Rethymnon and their main concern was make sure the sailors also travel to our part of the island because we want to get some of the economic benefits from that.

TNH: It is remarkable 15 -20 years ago you could not even speak in public about these things.

GP: Yes. And I in think the Hellenic Navy, I’ve spent a lot of time on these issues with Admiral Apostolakis, with Admiral Pavlopoulos and others, there is a clear understanding that the U,S, naval presence in the Southern Aegean at Souda Bay contributes to Greek security as well. It is a stabilizing factor for a country like Greece, which has a lot of instability around it.

TNH: On the economic crisis: the United States is not involved directly in the economic crisis, and yet Greece, as you were saying, is a strategic ally, so can you please clarify what is the policy of the United States on these issues? Does Washington want Greece to stay in the Eurozone? Does it want to see the debt cut? What should the role of the IMF be?

GP: Those are a couple of questions and I would start with the most important principle, which is that our strategy of Greece as a pillar of stability will only be successful if Greece enjoys economic recovery, if Greece retains its status as a member of the Eurozone, as a strong European democracy and as a country that is moving forward and creating opportunities for its young people, so that is a constant.

It has been longstanding American policy that Greece needs official debt relief in order to manage this large burden that the government confronts.

How exactly does that happen? That is to be worked out between Greece and its creditors, especially the European institutions. We see the IMF playing a complementary role, but I also urged people not to lose sight of the fact that if you’re focused on the debt issue, you’re focusing on the wrong question because I have very few investors and businesspeople who come to me worried about what Greece’s repayment profile is going to look like in 2060; they’re focused on government policy right here and now

TNH : Such as?

GP: Such as the consistency of the government’s messages on investment, and like the ability to navigate through the different parts of the administrative and bureaucratic system in Athens.

But I made the point that one of the important bits of good news out of this disbursement that the Eurogroup agreed to on Thursday is that this 8.5 billion will enable Greece to manage its repayment obligations this summer and make progress (and) about a billion Euros to clear arrears which means that from now until 2019 there are no significant payment crunches which Greece will face.

So a lot of the things that we worried about through these seven years of Grexit, Greece leaving the Eurozone, the risk of the financial system freezing up, those risks are not the problem right now, so there’s an opportunity for the government to begin sending a strong message to potential investors, like Calamos, but hopefully a lot of the other companies that are meeting with the Greek government today and tomorrow here in New York.

TNH: Let us move on to Turkey. You said a couple of months ago that you worry about an “accident” involving Greece and Turkey.In light of the visit of the Turkish prime minister to Athens a couple of days ago, with the prime minister, with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and others, do you worry now less about an accident or more?

GP: Let me say a couple of things: I am a diplomat, so I always worry about military accidents, especially when there is the level of frequent near contact that takes place between Greek and Turkish air and naval forces. That said, we have seen some significant efforts by the Greek government over that past few months to manage these issues effectively. The United States strongly welcomes and supports the efforts of our NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

TNH:You said from the Greek government.

GP: From the Greek government, so I would point to the trip that President Pavlopoulos made to Istanbul for a Black Sea multilateral event that was the first time in decades, many decades, that a Greek head of state had traveled to Turkey. You had the invitation that was extended to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to come to Athens this week. You also had the meeting between Tsipras and [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan at the forum in Beijing where they agreed that the two governments would meet together in Thessaloniki this autumn and I know from my discussions with the foreign ministry with Mr. Kotsias, and with the secretary general of the foreign ministry, that there is intense work behind the scenes to prepare the ground for that meeting in Thessaloniki, it’s all very welcome.

Since you raised Mr. Mitsotakis I would also make the point, I think New Democracy, and in particular Mr. Mitsotakis deserve great credit for the decision that he has made and I have heard this from him directly, I’ve heard it from his team, not to try to use the Turkey issue as a domestic, political tool. Rather, he has made clear that Greece needs to stand united in its foreign policy messaging and that Greece has a strong interest in a stable and cooperative relationship with your large, Turkish neighbor.

I would make two other points: I was in Istanbul, as you know, earlier this spring, and focused in particular on energy issues while I was there, it was very apparent to me form those conversations that energy and energy in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkish-Greek energy cooperation is one of those rare win-wins that you find in diplomacy where it really is to the benefit of both countries. We’ve seen this already with progress on the TAP pipeline, which is a strategically important project that my government strongly supports, but which depends on the only way the gas gets from Azerbaijan to Greece is if Greece and Turkey are cooperating well on that, and I think that points the way toward other areas of cooperation, the kind of thing that perhaps could be part of this governmental commission meeting that will take place in Thessaloniki.

The closer you get to Turkey when you travel around Greece, I was really surprised when I was on Chios to discover that just like when I was in Thessaloniki, people look at Turkey as a huge economic opportunity. There are lots of tourists, there are lots of investors, there’s a lot of business that can be done, so you find that when you get to these cities, all of which have very painful histories in terms of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and all the human suffering that took place during the Great Migration from Asia Minor, there is also a recognition that there are practical benefits to having a constructive, cooperative relationship.

So, I applaud the Greek government for the efforts that it continues to make to keep an open door, to have the kind of dialogue that two NATO allies should have.

I would also add one other point, and this is another area where Greek and American strategic perspectives converge, both Greece and the United States have a strong view that we want Turkey to remain anchored in Europe and anchored in European institutions. We want Turkey to be looking to Europe as its partner. We want Turkey to see that the European model of rule of law, democracy, judicial independence, legal accountability, that those principles are the right model for the future, and it is not the case that everybody in Europe shares that strong view, but I hear it very strongly from the Greek government and that is a view that the U.S. government shares.

TNH. Mr. Ambassador you said that the Greek Government exercises a lot of restrain when it comes to Turkey about the violations of its airspace. Is Turkey exercising any restraint?

GP: I am confident that neither the Turkish nor the Greek government wants to see these military tests escalate to something more serious and, as I said, I am encouraged that part of the conversation that’s happening right now between the foreign ministries focuses on issues of confidence building and lowering the temperature and that is something the United States would love.

TNH: The United States has always declared in the past that it supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries in the area, against the use of force, in favor of the peaceful resolution of international issues… can you reiterate these policies?

GP: Absolutely. Those principles remain guiding principles, fundamental principles for American foreign policy, particularly American foreign policy in Europe, where the historic efforts to change borders have had a terrible human and humanitarian cost.

TNH: There is an effort underway to try to solve the issue of the name of FYROM on the occasion of it wanting to join NATO. What is American policy on that?

GP: This is another area where we strongly welcome the efforts that the Greek government has taken recently and again an area where Greek and American perspectives converge, that is to say regarding all of the Western Balkans.

I know from my conversations with Foreign Minister Kotsias and Secretary General Paraskevopoulos that the foreign ministry shares our view that all of these countries should continue in their progress toward Euro-Atlantic institutions. NATO has made clear that the door remains open. We are confident that that will remain the case.

The specific issues around the name issue, that is something that needs to be addressed between Greece and Skopje. I am very encouraged by the signals that have come from Prime Minister Zaev. He has sought strongly to set a different tone in terms of the dialogue, but I am also very encouraged by the way Greece has answered that. It was important that there was an early phonecall between Tsipras and Zaev. It was very welcome that the foreign minister visited Athens last week, as you said. I know from my own conversations with Foreign Minister Kotsias that he is approaching these issues with an open mind. He has traveled to Skopje on multiple occasions and we welcome those efforts and we hope they will be frequent.

TNH: The Greek government last week was the only country to block an effort made by the European Union to condemn China for its human rights abuses. Are you concerned about the level of influence China exercises over Greece ?

GP: Let me answer it this way, and on the specific issue of this human rights resolution, that happened while I was already traveling, so I haven’t been able to talk to the foreign ministry, and so I’ve been very careful about offering any observations.

What I will say is that in my many conversations on Capitol Hill, including with senior and powerful members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this is one of the questions they asked me, how should this be interpreted? I now owe an answer to some of my Congressional overseers.

On the issue of Chinese influence, China is a major factor in global economics, in global politics, and China has been a significant investor in Greece recently, some of those investments have been quite successful. For instance, Costco’s role in the port of Piraeus has helped to modernize that port, it has helped lift Piraeus up in the global rankings, for through put, in part because the Chinese have brought technology, they’ve brought a disciplined approach to labor relations, they have made the port work more efficiently. So, I don’t worry about any particular nationality, what I worry about is transparency and rules, and so it is very important that for any country in Europe that business be conducted on the basis of transparency, rule of law. And I think if you look for instance at the airport privatizations, everyoneknows who Fratport is, everyone knows who Mr. Kopelouzos is, there is a business plan which you can find on the internet which lays out what they’re planning to do.

Some of Greece’s international partners do not apply those principles of transparency, I would add that this is an area where American companies bring great advantage.

A company again like Kopelouzos’ regulated according to American standards, operating transparently, it is a good partner for bringing clarity, accountability, democratic standards to the conduct of business in Greece which is very, very important to Greece maintaining its competitiveness in a global marketplace that is increasingly connected and increasingly competitive.

TNH: Do you include Russia in those countries that lack transparency and are trying to increase their influence in Greece?

GP: I would certainly say that there are recent transactions where the kind of transparency that I would assign to Fratport, for instance, has not been so readily apparent. So, again, these are issues for the Greek government to sort out and again I would emphasize the point I made at the beginning: one of Greece’s great advantages, and I know because I live it all the time that there is frustration oftentimes among Greeks with the European Union and the way the EU is sometimes presented, but I don’t think I would trade that for anything, because what Europe brings is a set of rules, a set of standards that strengthens democracy, that makes corruption more difficult, and that ultimately builds a stronger basis for economic progress.

TNH: Speaking of transparency, is Greece making a real effort to fight corruption?

GP: One of the things that has most impressed me in my first year in Greece has been the strength of the Greek civil society. I think the attitude of the people in Greece has changed and the United States will be a strong partner as Greek judges, Greek civil society, and Greek legislators seek to root out corruption. Corruption is a problem everywhere, including here in the United States. The question is what are the structures, systems, the institutions, that you build to try to root it out.

TNH- The institutions…

Ambassador: Yes.

TNH: Many people in the Greek-American community are very uneasy, uncomfortable with the government in Greece, a socialist government. With a prime minister who didn’t take the oath of office, members of the government who are to the extreme left: what would you say to those people who have reservations about making an investment because of this government? How would you respond?

GP: I would say two things. First of all, for me, the diaspora is a great force multiplier, especially the Greek diaspora, it goes back and forth, it cares passionately about its motherland. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a diaspora that wishes so much to see its motherland continue to move forward, to make progress.

On the question of the government of the day, my job is not to pick favorites, my job is to represent the United States, the president, and the people of the United States to the government of Greece, which was elected by the people of Greece.

What I would argue on the economic side and on the concerns that you described is twofold:I think Prime Minister Tsipras has come a long way…you can see that if you read his important speech at the Concordia Conference two weeks ago in Athens…the fact that he singled out the United States as being particularly important to the security of Greece…It’s gratifying to me to be American ambassador in Athens at a moment when all of the major political voices are in favor of a strong relationship with the United States.

I had the honor about two weeks ago of hosting an event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan in front of the statue of Secretary of State Marshall that the diaspora, that AHEPA donated to the embassy. I was really gratified by the breadth of appreciation that was evident there, senior leaders, two vice presidents of New Democracy, but also senior ministers of the current government, the most senior members, officers of the military including Admiral Apostolakis, senior law enforcement officials from the Hellenic Police, and then all kinds of representatives of civil society.

The event there that made the biggest impact on me, and Wendy’s heard this story a few times now, was a young woman who leads a non-government organization in Athens and she pulled me aside after the speeches and everything else, and she came up to me and said, “Ambassador, I told my grandmother that I was coming to this event today and she told me that while I was here I had to come talk to you. My grandmother told me I have to thank the American ambassador for the orange cheese that came to our country after the war, and it was the first cheese we ate after all of those years of difficulty, and I love that story because in a very personal way it reflects both the great generosity that the American people demonstrated to Greece after the Second World War and the Civil War, the way in which we have touched, and I hear stories like that everywhere, we touched millions of lives in Greece and the way in which that experience validated the wisdom of President Truman and Secretary Marshall and all of our leaders who recognized 70 years ago that Greece was an essential ally, that the success of Greece, that locking Greece into Europe, European democracy, the West, was of strategic importance to the United States. And I would just conclude by saying that those principles, in my view, are as strong today as they were in 1947.

I am encouraged by what I heard from my consultations in Washington, from Republicans, senior Republicans and Democrats in Congress, but also from officials of the new Trump Administration regarding the importance of continuing to play that role as one of Greece’s strongest friends in the international system.

TNH: About that orange cheese and the milk, I wonder: how we can do something similar today when people are going through a difficult time as well?

GP: I think on that, the best work is being done by NGOs groups like the Hellenic Initiative, NGOs, many of which have strong links here to New York City. Groups like The Hellenic Initiative, like the Niarchos Foundation, like the Libra Group. I am a huge, huge supporter of those efforts and I have worked very closely and am very proud of the fact that the Embassy’s programs are coordinated and synchronized with many of these leading Hellenic American philanthropic organizations and will continue to do that.

