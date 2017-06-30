Greek-Americans Invest in Greece

The recent announcement by the National Bank of Greece, that it chose to sell its historic subsidiary Ethniki Hellenic General Insurance to a Greek-American consortium – the Calamos-Exin Group – rather than to Chinese groups, is an extremely positive development.

Not only for the Bank and for Ethniki, which is bound to be revitalized with new management, knowhow, and investments, but also for the Greek economy which, for the first time in decades, welcomes a major and strategic Greek-American investment to the country.

It is an event that can yield significant benefits for Greece’s economy.

In his recent exclusive interview with this newspaper, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said he is hopeful that Calamos will be the catalyst for other American investors and that Greek-American investment groups in particular will look anew at investing in Greece.

From behind-the-scenes discussions in the community, it must be considered certain that, if anything, Greece will shed its bad reputation of being negative toward investments by Hellenes abroad.

As is known, several attempts made in the past to invest in important sectors in Greece were blocked on various pretexts, for political and other reasons, mainly due to the objection of local, influential entrepreneurs who feared the competition.

Thus, if a Chinese company had been chosen over the Greek-American consortium, and given the fact that the latter offered a higher bid, the message would have been clear: no to Greek-American and American investments, in general.

It should also be noted that both the government and the opposition played a positive role in this matter. On the one hand, the government allowed the sale to proceed smoothly and on the basis of proper arguments. On the other hand, the opposition did not use it as a tool for political exploitation – as it could have if it wished to, and as SYRIZA certainly would have if it was in the opposition role – and instead played a constructive role once it found that the Greek-Americans’ proposal was the same or even better than that of their competitors.

In fact, the opposition leader recently called upon the investment community to be prepared to invest in Greece, promising to create a friendly investment climate once he comes to power, which is certainly the objective…

So, that is some good news from the homeland.