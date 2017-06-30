Greek-American Christopoulos Fundraiser in Glen Cove

GLEN COVE, NY – A large crowd of supporters turned out to support Greek-American Zefy Christopoulos in her run for the Nassau County Legislature, 11th District. The “Meet, Greet and Support” event in honor of the Republican candidate was held on June 29 at The View Grill in Glen Cove. Everyone enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and showed how their enthusiasm for Christopoulos who is a dedicated member of the community with experience working in the City of Glen Cove Mayor’s Office and the Nassau County government.

Among those present were Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinelli, Glen Cove Republican Committee Chairman David Zatlin, Judge Arthur Diamond, Oyster Bay Councilman Tom Hand, Glen Cove Councilman Nick Dileo, Jr., and other Republican leaders and candidates for local office. Also present, Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas of the Church of the Holy Resurrection in Brookville where Christopoulos has been a member of the parish council for 30 years, other members of the parish council, family, and friends.

Sea Cliff attorney and GOP leader John Canning gave a warm welcome to all in attendance and noted what an excellent candidate Christopoulos is to take on a “do-nothing” incumbent legislator who “needs to be replaced.” He called Christopoulos a “Hellenic force” and mentioned that she was born in Manhattan and raised in Jackson Heights, showing an independent spirit by not moving to Astoria like so many other Greeks.

Early on in her married life, Christopoulos’ husband, the late Panagiotis (Peter) Christopoulos who passed away in 2012, asked if they should move to Staten Island or Glen Cove, and she chose Glen Cove. The couple had two children, Sofia and the late Andreas. Christopoulos established a memorial scholarship fund in 2006 for eligible, graduating Glen Cove High School seniors as a tribute to her late son, who was tragically killed in a car accident.

In her years of service with the PTA, Christopoulos worked hard to tighten the sex offender law, increasing restrictions of registered sex offenders living in proximity to childcare facilities. She also fought for the restoration of high school student busing.

In her remarks at the event, Christopoulos thanked everyone in attendance and said, “Looking around this room, I see before me several chapters of my life’s journey. My sister Flora is representing my mother, my siblings and my daughter. Father Andreas Vithoulkas, altar assistant Pavlos Boizikis, (Happy Name Day Pavlo) our choir director Theodore Brakatselos, past parish council presidents and quite a few members of Holy Resurrection Church are here this evening. Former Glen Cove PTA board members, school board members and teachers have joined us. Charlotte Lowy, the president of the Glen Cove Community Scholarship Fund is here. What a joy it is to see so many of my Glen Cove City Hall friends here tonight and it’s wonderful to welcome representatives of the Glen Cove PBA and the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe. Current and former Alex Lane and Valentine Avenue neighbors are here.”

She continued, “I am so pleased that all of you joined me tonight to launch my campaign to win the Nassau County 11th Legislative District seat.”

The candidate spoke to The National Herald about her family roots and her campaign. She said her father’s side is from the island of Sifnos in the Cyclades, and her mother’s from Sifnos and Paros. Her father came to America at age 17 to join his father who had already arrived in the 1950’s. After serving in Korea, her father returned to Greece and married her mother. The couple moved to the United States where Zefy was born three months later. The eldest of four children, she told TNH that she has spent all her life in politics, “even from the dinner table.”

In her speech, Christopoulos said, “Our north shore communities, from Roslyn to Port Washington to Glen Cove, need a strong voice to speak for over-burdened taxpayers, stressed homeowners, and those who feel ignored and not represented. A strong voice is needed to effectively sustain programs to combat the raging scourge of heroin addiction and to continue services for our youth and senior citizens. I will be that voice.”

She told TNH about a dear friend of hers who lost her 27-year-old son to the heroin epidemic just one year ago after taking heroin laced with Fentanyl, a drug 100 times more powerful than morphine. Christopoulos observed that more funding is needed to tackle heroin addiction in the community and that the Greek community is not immune to the problem.

Christopoulos said “Victory is a team effort and I am confident I am surrounded by a winning team. With your support we will bring effective leadership to the Nassau County Legislature. And thank you daddy for always making us watch the evening news with Walter Cronkite.”

More information on the Andreas Christopoulos Memorial Scholarship Fund is available on Facebook.