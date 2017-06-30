Greek Trash Collector’s Strike Over, Massive Cleanup Under Way

Trash collectors in Greek cities are scurrying to clean up mountains of rubbish that piled up during their 12-day strike that ended June 29 without the concessions they demanded from the government, including extending their short-term contracts into permanent jobs.

The effort was being conducted in near-record heat that was expected to hit as high as 107 degrees Fahrenheit on June 30 during the height of tourist season that saw visitors – those who hadn’t already fled to the islands – walking past piles of stinking garbage overflowing from dumpsters in Athens, Thessaloniki and other municipalities.

With fears of a health threat, the workers represented by their union POE-OTA relented after vowing they would continue their workout while the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition was considering a court order or even having the Army pick up the trash.

The 6150 workers are expected, however, to have their contracts extended under an amendment the government filed in the Parliament. Their union earlier turned down an offer to have 2500 of them get permanent jobs and it remained unclear whether the truce would yet lead to those full-time hirings which would be in violation of a court order.

Athens Deputy Mayor Giorgos Broulias told Kathimerini that it would take at least four days to clean up the trash, through a weekend of withering heat. “It will then take even more days for parts of the capital to be washed down with cleansing agents and disinfectants,” he said.

Employees have been instructed to first collect the trash which has decomposed and smelling while other items such as discarded furniture and household appliances will be left until later. “A couch is not a public health risk,” Broulias said.

There are blue dumpsters for recycling next to garbage bins but Greeks routinely through their rubbish in both.

In Thessaloniki, where the local authority has 700 staff on short-term contracts, the cleanup had gotten under way on June 28 Mayor Yiannis Boutaris threatened to hire a private firm. He said the city will be cleaned up by the night of July 2.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had earlier intervened and held talks with the collectors even though some union members protested the negotiations. It was the first showdown for the Leftists with a union.

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura warned earlier that there would be “ugly consequences” if the situation is not resolved quickly without detailing what they would be.

Travel agencies said the images would cut into what was turning a record tourism season and send visitors to other countries instead, a blow to the government during a crushing economic crisis.

The decision came two days after unionists rejected a compromise proposed by Tsipras that would see workers’ contracts renewed for several months until full-time hirings are arranged.

The leftist government had initially pledged permanent jobs for long-term contract workers, but it faced tight budget obligations under Greece’s international bailout agreements.

Although not technically on strike, municipal workers had been blockading garages where municipal trash collection trucks operate from, as well as landfill sites across the country.

