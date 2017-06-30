Tsipras Pleads With Burned Investors to Take Chance on Greece Again

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged foreign investors to Greece “now and and not in the future,” five years after Greek bond holders were hit with a 74 percent loss in a desperate, failed bid by an earlier government to write down the country’s debt.

With capital controls still in place two years after he said he wouldn’t impose them, and the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition hoping for a return to the markets after getting release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.69 billion) from a third bailout, he said Greece nonetheless offers opportunities despite a seven-year long economic crisis.

Addressing the Economist conference at the seaside resort of Lagonisi in southern Athens, Tsipras said “investors must take advantage of the opportunities (the country has to offer).”

“They must invest and support our big effort,” he said, insisting that he’s bringing an end to the crisis even though he didn’t get debt relief he sought nor an agreement from the European Central Bank to buy Greek bonds.

Greece, he said, will tap international markets as a result of “its own efforts” and with a positive outlook but made no mention of capital controls nor the country’s volatile tax policies that can change within the same year.

The reforms put in place by his government, he insisted, has made the country more investment-friendly, without compromising its principles even though an enterprise set up seven years ago to fast-track investments hasn’t yielded a single success.

He noted that Greece is among the leading countries in terms of reform implementation and noted that the” nightmare” of unemployment has been in a downward trend even though it isn’t in real terms and is still above 23 percent and near 50 percent for the youngover the last two years, even though it still remains high.

“We must accelerate the process by luring more foreign investment,” he said, adding that Greece “must move beyond the EU average in terms of investment” without offering a single detail or program how that would happen.

He said Greece – which has lost scores of thousands of its best and brightest and youngest who fled to other countries seeking jobs and hope – has competitive advantages in energy, transport, manufacturing, tourism and research and a highly-skilled labor force.