ATHENS – After insisting that a European Central Bank bond-buying program was essential for Greece’s hoped-for return to the markets, the ruling Radical SYRIZA-led coalition now says it isn’t and will forge on without one of its international lenders.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into repeated embarrassing surrenders to the country’s creditors, which include the European Union, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund defended another 180-degree U-turn by the administration of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

After reneging again on anti-austerity promises in agreeing to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families, the government got the release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.69 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($98.03 billion) he sought and accepted two years ago after saying he would do neither.

But he didn’t get the debt relief commitment he wanted – then said he didn’t expect it after demanding it and saying he expected to get it – nor the country’s inclusion in the ECB’s Quantitative Easing (QE) program.

That is unconventional monetary policy in which a central bank purchases government securities from the market to lower interest rates and increase the money supply by flooding financial institutions with capital in an effort to promote increased lending and liquidity.

Since seeking the first of what turned out to be three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($371.53 billion) in 2010, Greece has returned to the markets only once but Tsipras, seeing his popularity vanish, wants the country to be able to borrow privately again to boost his flagging hopes.

Greece has been excluded from the program, which has helped keep a lid on the borrowing rates of the other 18 countries that use the euro currency, partly because the ECB wants more information about potential debt relief measures for the country – even after the bank agreed to the release of more bailout monies without that data.

While qualifying for the bond-buying program would be “very useful” for Greece, the effect would be largely “symbolic,” Tsakalotos said at a financial conference near Athens. “What we need to do is ensure that the investment community knows there will be a program of access to the markets,” he added.

Tsakalotos said the government is mindful of not tapping bond markets for financing “too early” and that investors know it’s not going to be a one-off.

“But when we do go, we want to ensure that the markets know that it’s part of a strategy of going two, three, four times so they understand not the details but the process,” he said.

Speaking at the conference later on June 29, Tsipras voiced optimism that Greece would be able to tap bond markets “long before” the bailout ends in August 2018 even though other officials said they didn’t expect debt relief to happen until after that, a key component.

Tsipras also ruled out recourse to new rescue loans after that, which the country would be forced to do if it fails to attract private sector creditors although the government essentially agreed to a fourth memorandum already.

Interest rates on Greek bonds have fallen sharply since rescue lenders promised this month to restart paying loan installments, following a major new round of reforms and austerity measures in the recession-weary country.

But almost all the loan money goes right back to repaying the lenders with interest with virtually none trickling down to a Greek society buried under constant pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, and worker firings continued by Tsipras after he swore to stop them.

Klaus Regling, head of the Eurozone financial rescue fund, also said Greece was poised to return to the bond market, but blamed delays on an “unfortunate reversal of the reform process” in the early stages of the left-wing government.

“The Greek people … have suffered many years of salary and pension cuts. This was a painful experience and initially negative for growth. But the adaptation was unavoidable, and a consequence of past policy mistakes,” Regling said.

Tsipras insisted that his government was determined to speedily push through its remaining bailout commitments “without delays or pointless tergiversation.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)