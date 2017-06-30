UN Chief Joins Troubled Cyprus Unity Talks, US Cypriot Groups Reject Turkish Army

With renewed Cyprus unity talks falling apart almost as soon as they began, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is stepping into the breach even as US Cypriot organizations said they wouldn’t support any deal that keeps a Turkish army on the island.

Turkey occupied the northern third in an unlawful 1974 invasion and a legion of diplomats, envoys and politicians have failed since then to find a way to reunite the island.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been talking for almost two years but not have gotten nowhere over security issues with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisting he’ll keep a 35,000-strong army on Cyprus “forever” and won’t give up the right to militarily intervene.

Turkey, along with the United Kingdom and Greece, are guarantors of security on the island where the UN also has a small peacekeeping force.

Turkey warned as the talks resumed on June 28 in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that the talks were the last chance for unity but refused to back away from its demands to keep the army and military intervention.

With the prospect looming of another failure, the US Cypriot organizations released an open letter about the secret negotiations which have largely kept Cypriots and Turks on the island in the dark even though they would have to vote for any deal in a referendum, as happened in 2004 when Turks approved the so-called Annan Plan but Cypriots voted it down.

The letter was signed by leaders of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO), the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), the American Hellenic Council (AHC), the Hellenic Federation of New Jersey, and the Coordinated Effort of Hellenes (CEH) who have worked US governments over the years on the Cyprus question.

“At this key moment in Cyprus’ history, we have decided that it is time for us to speak out, warn against false steps, and describe an agreement that we may be able to support,” they said, the use of an international police force suggested by Anastasiades instead of troops Turkey wants.

The organizations include those who have invested in Cyprus and led business delegations and said they support unity and rights extended to those on both sides of the island but not at the cost of leaving Turkish troops in a European Union country.

“An EU member state is in no need of any guarantees by foreign powers,” they said. “We cannot prioritize the international community’s desire for a diplomatic victory at the expense of a viable solution,” they wrote.

“Supporting a reunification with an uncertain future because it is subject to a Turkey with hegemonic aspirations and the ability to wait out every single diplomat involved in today’s negotiations is irresponsible,” the letter added.

“We are not at the negotiating table, and many of us will not have a vote in a referendum on reunification. But we are being asked to invest in and encourage investment in a reunified Cyprus, and to reassure the citizens of Cyprus that the U.S. will stand firmly behind a Cyprus solution and help ensure that it is workable and lasting.

“If Turkey’s presence is formalized in a reunified Cyprus – either through guarantees or troop presence – we cannot do any of the above with confidence,” they warned.

“The legalization and continued presence of a Turkish occupation force – of any size – and granting Ankara the right of any kind of intervention is completely inconsistent with the goal of a workable and lasting reunification,” the letter went on.

More ominously, it added: “The almost singular focus on process without addressing certain issues is setting up the Cyprus negotiations for failure.”

The leaders said they are keenly aware of the lasting ramifications of the invasion and people who went missing and whose fate hasn’t been discovered but that they want a solution at long last.

“We are informed by Cyprus’ tragic past, but not enslaved by it,” they added. “Our point of reference is the Cyprus of the future, not the Cyprus of 1974.

