Governor Declares “State of Emergency” in NYC Transit System

TNH Staff

In this photo provided by the Transport Workers Union, Local 100, workers from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority examine damaged train tracks, at the scene of a subway derailment, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in New York. (Transport Workers Union, Local 100 via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s asked the new leader of New York City’s troubled public transit system to do a series of urgent reviews of the agency’s management and aging infrastructure.

The Democratic governor said Thursday he’s also declaring a “state of emergency” in the system.

The city’s subways and commuter trains have been plagued by rising delays and unreliable service. Dozens of people were injured when a subway derailed Tuesday.

Cuomo said he’s asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) to come up with a reorganization plan in 30 days and an equipment review in 60 days.

He also wants a 90-day review of transit power failures.

Cuomo spoke at a conference for the MTA Genius Transit Challenge, which is seeking innovative solutions for the aging subway system.

A woman holds up a sign criticizing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a rush hour rally outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s offices, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

