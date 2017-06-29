Earthquake Relief Campaign for Lesbos

LOS ANGELES, CA – On June 12, Lesbos was hit with a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, which has left the Greek island devastated and its residents in need of immediate assistance. Local authorities have already declared a state of emergency on the island and initial reports claim that one woman is confirmed dead, ten injured, and more than 800 people displaced.

In the small village of Vrissa, Mayor Spyros Gallinos has been quoted saying that the village looked as if it has been “flattened by bombs.” At a time when Greece is still suffering economic hardships and struggling to cope with the continuing refugee crisis, the Greek people, now more than ever, need the world to look deep into its heart and come to the aid of the birthplace of democracy and Western values.

The American Hellenic Council (AHC) is launching the #PrayForLesbos campaign to raise funds to help those Greeks in need. All donations will be hand-delivered by AHC directly to relief agencies on the ground in Lesbos.

A Go Fund Me project has been established allowing people to click on a link and donate what they can to help those affected by the recent earthquake in the Aegean. To increase the impact of the support for AHC’s campaign donors are asked to invite friends and loved ones to also donate, and to “please tweet and Facebook about our fundraiser using #PrayForLesbos to share the cause with the broader community.”