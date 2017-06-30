The View From Santorini – The World’s Favorite Island – Isn’t All It Seems to Be

Artemis Nomikos has seen perhaps more of Santorini’s famed sunsets that anyone else – 70 years worth from the tiny cave house on the volcanic cliffside of Imerovigli where he has lived since 1947, seeing the village – and island – transformed into a tourist mecca so renowned it’s the number one choice in the world this year.

Nomikos, 95, sits outside under an overhang of the brilliant white rock amidst a labyrinth and warren of winding narrow trails, smiling and greeting other Greeks who know him by his straw hat and permanent spot, not minding the endless parade of people who gaze at him, who came from other lands to be elbow-to-elbow for a once-in-a-lifetime view of the imploded volcano, the Caldera, on an islet below, and capture the orange sun going down on the horizon.

For him, it’s an everday-in-a-lifetime view if only he can see past the people tromping by: Americans, Chinese, Malaysians, Japanese, Irish, British, Italians, French, Germans, Russians, Canadians, almost all of whom seem armed with cameras and cellphones to take pictures of each other and themselves.

“It doesn’t matter, I always have company and the tourists are civilized,” he said, adding: “The lifestyle are completely different though from the younger and older generations,” as he said he remembers the days when the hillside didn’t have the $1000 a night-and-up developed labyrinth of luxury apartments.

Storied Santorini, along with Mykonos the most famous of the Greek islands – but far from the best or prettiest or quietest or most serene – lies in the Cyclades of the Aegean, some 70 miles north of Crete and this year was ranked the world’s top island destination by U.S. News and World Report and is a perennial favorite.

What you see on social media and postcards and what you get when you get there don’t always match although the view from the hillside, especially at sunset, is so spectacular the island draws upwards of 25,000 visitors a day and is a key revenue driver for the country’s beleaguered economy during a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis.

There are other attractions: the Red Beach that’s difficult to access but offers red sand and towering cliffs and cool swimming, White Beach, the luxury resort area of Perivolos, ancient Akrotiri, victim to the volcanic explosion of 1627 BC that had the power of 40 atomic bombs and may have wiped out the Minoan civilization on the island; Amoudi Bay, 300 steps down from Oia; donkey rides up to the top or, if you prefer, a cable car instead of 588 steps; tours of the still-simmering volcano; ancient Thera; winery tours featuring renowned names such as Gaia and Boutari; and a hot spring in the sea.

A 29-year-old from Honolulu, an elementary school teacher who gave her name only as Renee, came to Santorini during a visit to a couple of Greeks islands and went to the ancient excavation site of Akrotiri, buried under pumice and ash when the volcano exploded.

It’s now covered by a wooden roof with skylights and uncovered for viewing. She said while she, like others, was drawn to the island by its reputation for a stunning view from the hillside settlements of Fira, the capital, and Oil, Firostefani and Imerovigli that she felt it was too busy.

“It’s too crowded,” she told The National Herald. “I prefer Milos,” a nearby island where the beaches are far better than the black sands on Santorini, an island better for touring than swimming or looking for solitude.

She was even locked out of seeing the spectacular sunset because on the days she came there was overcast early evenings blocking the show. But the island was still worth it, she said. “It was what you see on the postcards of Greece,” she said.

She said she and her friends though were daunted by stories of the Greek economic crisis, strikes and protests, the images tourism officials are hoping to overcome, especially in Athens. “We did choose islands that were further away and we almost didn’t come,” she said.

Vicki Lantavou, who left a job as a social worker on the mainland because she was being paid only 400 euros ($450) a month – before taxes – returned to Santorini where her family runs a car rental business, Santo Donkey, an homage to a favorite attraction of visitors.

“The past five years Santorini was and still is one of the places that everyone has to visit at least one time on his life. The volcano and the caldera view are breathtaking. I love this island. It has something. Something like a vibration on the ground, a volcanic aura, you can not see it but it is always there,” she told The National Herald.

“Santorini is even more beautiful during winter. Rough, eerie, quiet. Every year more and more people that they came here to work for season, decide to keep their rental houses and stay here the whole year. There are clubs, cafes and restaurants that they are open all year. I always suggest to my clients to come and visit our island during winter, because they will see a different Santorini, not the tourist one.”

GOOD EATING

While the hillside sites overlooking the volcano draw the hordes, the town of Pyrgos only about three miles away offers a charming whitestone town on a small mountain with an expansive view and home to a tiny restaurant tucked inside a downstairs opening that’s one of the best.

It’s called Penelope’s after the chef, 69-year-old Penelope Pouli, who Matt Barrett, writer of a site that features Greek culture,food and sites, said makes the best tomato keftedes in the world. Yes, in the world, he said.

While her husband Emmanuel tends to the tables and orders, she works from a step-down kitchen, along with occasionally watching their 13-month-old grandson toddle around up and down stairs and in the dining room festooned with photos of ancestors and ancient equipment.

“The tourists know about us and embrace us,” she smiled while wiping her hands on her apron in the kitchen. The simple menu grabs you by the taste buds. “I choose what to make,” she smiled, “and sometimes I like to make gemista,” stuffed tomatoes and peppers. Even Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo heard about her place but had to duck his head to get inside, she said.

Working at a souvenir store in Pyrgos,a 28-year-old named Marianna who said she lives on the island full-time while waiting for a long-delayed appointment as a teacher, said she prefers the off-months when tourists aren’t around.

“It’s more peaceful than in the summer when it’s so busy I don’t have time to take a vacation myself,” she laughed.

Back in Fira, overrun with so many people it looks like an ant colony, Jeanne, a 60-year-old from California, has been living on Santorini for 28 years, and is a bartender at the Tropical Bar, a tiny spot with a small balcony and an unmatched view of the Caldera, an adult place that plays music by the likes of Tom Waits and The Doors.

“I came here three times before I settled,” she said. “I came in the old days and I got to the top of the island and had the feeling I was home,” she said, another foreigner who couldn’t resist the call of Santorini.

“In the summer you go through a lot of chaos but even that can be endearing in a way,” she said, although she has the benefit of a dark bar that offers some respite even in the midst of an army of tourists walking by outside.

Lantavou – who benefits from tourism – said she’s nonetheless concerned with how Santorini is being packaged by travel agencies and that, in the end, could ruin what people come to see.

“It is like KFC. They don’t let people feel free in their vacation. Everything is canned and standardized. They don’t let people to explore our beautiful island. Fake luxury.This is what they are trying to sell.”