Renewed Cyprus Unity Talks Stumble Over Security Again

A secret Turkish offer over security if Cyprus is divided were rejected by President Nicos Anastasiades in renewed talks aimed at bringing together the island split by a 1974 Turkish invasion.

Anastasiades was meeting with Turkish-Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after earlier negotiations in Geneva fell apart when Turkey insisted on keeping its 35,000-strong army in the northern third it occupies and also wanted to militarily intervene again when it wanted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes, also is planning to send an energy research vessel into Cypriot waters where the legitimate government – a member of the European Union Turkey wants to join – has licensed international companies to drill, including an American firm.

All the talks are being conducted in secret with few details emerging, leaving Cypriots and Turks in the dark about what their future could hold even though both sides would then have to vote on a referendum, as they did in 2004 when the Cypriots rejected the so-called Annan Plan the Turks had voted for.

“Regarding the Turkish proposals all I have to say is that they don’t satisfy us at all,” Anastasiades told reporters after the United-Nations sponsored negotiations ended after the first day on June 28.

Also there are top officials from Cyprus’ guarantors of security, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a military base there.

Earlier, UN officials were optimistic, saying “creative ideas” on security had been exchanged but refused to divulge them as it continued a practice of issuing vague diplomatic language with nothing specific revealed.

“There was, I would say a remarkably positive attitude,” U.N. Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman told reporters, contradicting Anastasiades’ outright rejection of the undisclosed Turkish offer.

Minority Turkish Cypriots regard the Turkish army as necessary for their protection and want them to stay. Turkish officials have said the removal of all troops is a non-starter and Erdogan earlier said Turkish forces will remain on the island “forever”.

Anastasiades previously proposed an international police force that would be overseen by the UN to provide security, similar to the agency’s peacekeeping force that has been there for more than four decades.

UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who earlier walked away from the talks when they collapsed, said a comprehensive deal at Crans-Montana is “hard, but not impossible.” Short of that, the goal is a breakthrough that would “lead the leaders to tell each other that Cyprus will reunify,” he said.

Along with security, the discussions will address other outstanding issues, such as how power would be shared on a federal level and how much territory would comprise the two sides’ federal zones. Turkey also is demanding that a Turk be President every other term.

In Cyprus, several hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital’s medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace.

Singing Cypriot folk songs and waving flags reading “peace” in Greek and Turkish, the demonstrators called on the leaders to deliver.

“Our country is too small to be divided,” demonstrator Kate Christodoulou said. “We can all live together in peace. We never lose hope.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)