Athens School Festival Returns with 18-Band Line-up on Jul. 1-2

ATHENS (ANA) – The 9th Athens School Festival returns for another year this weekend, with 18 of the best high school and student bands of the year scheduled to appear over two days at the Athens Technopolis in Gazi on Saturday and Sunday.

The Athens School Festival is open to amateur bands formed by high school and university students that want to try their hand at performing live in public. The bands that stood out and most impressed in concerts held throughout the year are chosen to perform in the two-day festival.

The event is organised by the City of Athens Culture, Sports and Youth organisation.