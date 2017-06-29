Greek Court Strikes Down Audits in Tax Cheat Hunt

ATHENS – Hundreds of thousands of tax audits of outstanding cases, including secret foreign accounts of Greeks being probed for tax cheating, have been ordered stopped by a Greek court because the statute of limitations has expired.

A Plenary Session of the Council of State said cases more than five years old are off-limits, preventing auditors from continuing to look into the so-called Lagarde List of 2,062 Greeks who hid more than $1.5 billion in the Geneva, Switzerland branch of HSBC.

Preliminary investigations had found many were tax evaders but none have been prosecuted. The court ruling is a blow to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s attempt to go after tax evasion as they promised and bring in critical revenues during a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis.

According to the court’s decision, the state’s audits must be conducted within a “reasonable” time frame especially because the technology exists to cross-reference accounts.