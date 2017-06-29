After Demanding Debt Relief, SYRIZA Minister Says It Wasn’t Expected

ATHENS – After insisting Greece’s creditors deliver debt relief, Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition didn’t believe it would be granted even as it agreed to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was defiant in demanding the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) open the door to a debt break as part of release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.75 billion) from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($98.1 billion) he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

But Tsipras said Greece was owed a debt break he said was critical to lead to a return to the markets from which – apart from one overture – the country has been locked out of during a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis.

When that didn’t happen – it was dependent on Greece hitting fiscal targets it hasn’t yet – the government moved to a different scenario.

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis said, “No one expected debt relief at this phase,” without explaining the contradiction with his own Prime Minister who said it was.

Debt relief was a critical element of the June 15 meeting of Eurozone finance chiefs but Tsipras celebrated what he said was a victory anyway, even as he also failed to get a commitment for Quantitative Easing (QE) from the ECB to deliver more electronic money. .

“We all knew that medium-term measures would be clarified at the end of the (bailout) program, in (August) 2018,” Chouliarakis told participants at an Economic conference in Athens, a 180-degree U-turn reversal of what the government had been saying all along..

He went on to contradict other SYRIZA ministers and said he didn’t believe the Eurozone had the power to get Greece back into the QE program because, “This is a decision that only the ECB can make”.

“QE is something we wanted, but it’s not a cure-all for a return to the markets … a return to the markets will depend on the performance of our reforms and the achievement of fiscal targets,” he added.