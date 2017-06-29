Greece’s Most of the Hospitals are Private, According to Survey

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the data of the annual census survey on hospitals for the year 2015.

The number of hospitals in Greece remained stable in 2015 (compared with 2014), amounting to

283, while on the basis of the available data on the legal status of hospitals, most of the hospitals (54.8%) are private.

During the period 2012-2015 the number of hospitals in Greece has been recording a downward trend and more specifically, the number of hospitals decreased by 4.0% in 2013-2012 and by 2.4% in 2014-2013.

In 2015 no change was recorded in the number of hospitals in comparison with 2014. In the period before 2014, there were changes as regards the legal status of the health care units of Legal Entities of Public Law (abolishment of the hospitals run by the Social Insurance Institute – IKA ETAM, by virtue of the Law 3918/2011) and the Psychiatric Hospitals which merged and were integrated in Public Hospitals as psychiatric departments.

As far as the private clinics are concerned, in 2015, four clinics discontinued their operation, three clinics were licensed and begun to operate and one clinic restarted its operation after one year of discontinuation.

As regards hospital specialties, 60.8% of hospitals are general hospitals, while 36.4% are specialized hospitals. The majority of specialized hospitals are Neuropsychiatric and Obstetrics-Gynecology hospitals.

As regards the percentage distribution of hospitals into the 13 Regions of Greece, it is observed that most of the hospitals (34.3% of the total number of hospitals all over Greece) are located in Attiki, followed by Kentriki Makedonia (15.9%) and Thessalia (12.0%). The smallest number of hospitals is recorded in the islands (Regions of Ionia Nisia, Voreio Aigaio and Notio Aigaio) and in Ipeiros, the four aforementioned Regions accounting for 9.3% of the total number of hospitals in Greece, in 2015.

