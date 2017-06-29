Greek Authorities Ban Clashing Police Union, Anarchist Meets

ATHENS (AP) — Hoping to defuse a highly explosive mix in central Athens, Greek authorities have banned separate gatherings planned by police unionists and anarchists — both ostensibly themed against violence.

The issue arose when the Poasy police union called an open public meeting for Thursday evening in an anarchist stronghold to discuss anarchist attacks on police.

The selected venue was a square in the Greek capital’s Exarcheia neighborhood, which is the focal point of frequent street fighting between Molotov cocktail-bearing anarchists and riot police.

A statement issued by the headquarters of the Attica Police banned gatherings from 6 a.m. through to midnight July 29, also citing growing piles of rubbish simmering in a heat wave during a strike by trash collectors who want permanent jobs instead of short-term contracts.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said a gathering by the POASY police officers’ union in Exarchia would incite trouble and said the police should “get off their high horses,” he told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Toskas also said that “the police officer is a tool for serving the state and his role is to safeguard order, not to disrupt it,” essentially ruling they had no right to march.

POASY said its’ march wasn’t to counter the anarchists with whom it has battled but as a kind of truce although their rivals warned them not to go ahead with their own rally.

The anarchists also called for a gathering in Kolonaki in an apparent mocking of police, as Kolonaki is a wealthy and upmarket district.

The two sides have often exchanged Molotov Cocktails and tear gas.

Anarchist groups responded by calling a Thursday evening public meeting against police violence in the main square of the adjacent Kolonaki area of Athens.

Other anarchists planned protests in Exarcheia against the police union gathering.

The ban issued Wednesday covers both Exarcheia and Kolonaki.

The leader of POASY, Grigoris Gerakarakos, told Kathimerini that the union will not defy a police ban but ripped the government for “banning a meeting that had sought dialogue.”

SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist sympathizers and has a history of opposing the police.

(Material from The Associated Press and ANA was used in this report)