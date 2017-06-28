Aegean Airlines and Giannis Antetokounmpo Join Forces to Promote “Secret” Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – Aegean Airlines unveiled its “Greece by Greeks” initiative to reveal Greece’s “small secrets” and promote the country as a tourism destination around the world, in a strategic partnership with international star basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Aegean recognizes that, beyond his obvious athletic abilities, Giannis Antetokounmpo also represents the values of will, effort and perseverance. These elements make up a personality that deservedly represents our country around the world; an ambassador for Greece, who enjoys both the recognition and the admiration of the international community,” Aegean’s announcement said.

The airline, which released a promotional video starring Antetokounmpo, noted that they were joining forces to promote the country and enhance its image abroad.

Talking at the presentation, Antetokounmpo, stated: “In my every move from the very first moment I started my new career in the United States, I keep my home country in mind, because that is where it all started for me. Aegean is not only a great company, but also a strong part of Greece that shows how much us Greeks can accomplish. I am very happy to work together with Aegean, because I feel that we are much alike: we both have clear goals, we strive for results, we open our wings and fly even further, promoting our country abroad. I am proud to take on this role and I am certain that Aegean and I will accomplish great things together, worthy of Greece!”

“For us, Giannis Antetokounmpo represents a great example of Greece as a country that persists; that is not defeated by adversity and that fights for a better tomorrow. Not only is he a great athlete, but a great young man who, despite his huge international success, never forgets his home country, honoring it at every opportunity. Giannis crossed thousands of miles to reach his goal. And he does not get complacent. He constantly raises the bar. We, at Aegean, do the same: We strive to bring the passengers who place their trust in us, closer to their dream destinations that are thousands of miles away. And we strive to become even better each day. So, today, we are joining forces with Giannis and embarking on a joint effort to promote and take Greece even further, across the globe,” said Aegean Airlines Executive Vice Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis.

Aegean inaugurated its partnership with Antetokounmpo with the presentation of the “Greece by Greeks” initiative, saying that this “aims to transport the mystical beauties and traditions of our country across the world,” via the online platform greecebygreeks.gr

“Aegean Airlines and Giannis invite you to visit greecebygreeks.gr and share the small secrets of our beautiful country with the millions of foreign travelers who visit Greece every year,” the airline said, noting that the “secrets” gathered will start traveling to every corner of the world from October 2017, through an extensive promotion campaign of Greece.